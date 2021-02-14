Restrictions Minister of Economic Affairs Lintilä will give the event industry an event guarantee for the summer: “I understand very well that it is unfair”

The third round of cost support will be made more suitable for the event and culture industry, says Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä. In addition, there is a second round of support for sole proprietors.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) suggests that the event and cultural sector could be considered for some kind of event guarantee for the summer.

Under a possible guarantee, losses could be compensated if plans were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Yes, we would need one for the summer – I guess it could be called an event guarantee,” says Lintilä.

“When events start to be organized, the costs are realized immediately. If there is a situation that has to be canceled, then there would be some kind of loss guarantee on the part of the state. Now the event organizers do not know what the summer situation is. It is quite clear that the early summer will at least be problematic, ”says Lintilä.

His according to him, the idea has been the subject of preliminary discussions and is not without its problems. One inconvenience is that it is difficult to support one sector unlike others.

“After all, we have a problem all the time that we have to treat everyone the same way. That is, of course, one issue that is challenging here, which is that we cannot go to violate the Constitution, ”says Lintilä.

Consideration should also be given to who could be covered by the guarantee and to what extent losses could potentially be guaranteed.

“But I’m willing to develop the idea.”

“Yes, this is a full-fledged company on the economic side of the event industry,” says Lintilä.

Event and cultural industry The predicament has risen to a lingering conversation after the musician Paula Vesala commented on the situation in the sector in strict terms Suomen Kuvalehti in an interview on Friday. He said the government handled the situation really badly.

Vesala blamed the Minister of Family and Basic Services in particular Krista Kiurun (sd) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health “nuijiva” event area. He also reprimanded the Prime Minister Sanna Marinia (sd) directly.

“Acts are zero,” Vesala told Suomen Kuvalehti.

“I would wave the ax in the direction of Marin and Kiuru, if I had the opportunity.”

Vesala himself has sat in a working group of the Ministry of Education and Culture, where the authorities and representatives of the culture and sports industry have explored ways to organize events safely. According to him, the proposals have been listened to and taken forward to the Council of State, but nothing has changed.

Vesala complained that even low-risk events have not received mercy from the authorities, because “everyone is being trampled at the same thing, that there is something drooling out there”.

Lintilä statesthat he understands well such an output and that the nerves in the field are starting to tighten. He himself receives a lot of messages of frustration from the industry.

“I understand very well that it is such an unfair feeling if there can be a hundred people next to a restaurant and ten people next to a cinema next door. Yes, this is it [tilanne], which really has to go through and lift to the table, ”says Lintilä.

At the same time, he reminds that in euro terms, the acts have not been quite zero, as Vesala put it.

From last spring to mid-January this year, according to Lintilä’s invoices, EUR 213 million was channeled to event and creative industries.

Some have come through the Ministry of Employment and the Economy in the form of cost support in two installments, as well as support for sole proprietors and support for living centers. Some of the subsidies, in turn, have come through the Ministry of Education and Culture.

Now Lintilä there is a third round of cost support and a second round of support for sole proprietors in preparation. With regard to cost support, efforts have been made to make it more appropriate for event and cultural sectors. For example, the cost criteria are intended to be modified.

So far, Lintilä does not want to say more about the details. It is hoped that the presentation will be available for opinions in the week beginning or no later than the following year and that the grants will be distributed in March or April.

“But the situation in the creative and event industries is not solved by any subsidies. It will only be solved by enabling operations in the sector, ”says Lintilä.

At the same time, solutions must be made in such a way that health is not endangered, he emphasizes.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented on the situation in the event and cultural sector earlier this weekend.

“The government has been addressing the issue in January and there is a common will to move the issue forward,” he told the messaging service on Twitter.

Marin referred to the grants being prepared by Lintilä.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo for his part, he signaled that the events of the summer should now be considered and asked whether, for example, a test or vaccine certificate could be considered as an entry requirement at the summer events.

Read more: Marin reassures the event and cultural industry, promises more support – Ohisalo says test or vaccine certificate could be considered at summer events

Lintilä welcomes Ohisalo’s idea.

“It would definitely be a step forward.”

“But yes, all that can be shown is that it is possible to organize events in a corona-safe way, so I think there is a full opportunity for that. However, we must always remember that we have a responsibility to everyone who participates in such, ”says Lintilä, emphasizing compliance with safety regulations.

Alone According to the Event Industry, which operates in the event industry, there are 3,200 companies. According to the organization, 2,000 companies are threatened with closure in the coming months due to the consequences of the corona pandemic.

The event industry calculates that the turnover of companies in the sector has decreased by 80–95 per cent during the Korona period.