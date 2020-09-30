Restrictions Mayor Vapaavuori attacks the restrictions on restaurants in strong terms: “It is intolerable that the government did not go down to talk to Helsinki”

The mayor of Helsinki criticizes the government for not discussing restaurant restrictions with Helsinki in advance.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) strongly criticizes the new restrictions on restaurant opening hours. Vapaavuori estimates that the restrictions will lead to hundreds or thousands of layoffs and periods of unemployment.

“This has very dramatic implications. From an economic point of view, this is a bigger thing than closing down a major paper mill. And this is not about the economy and health, but about health and health. ”

Vapaavuori says he understands the situation is difficult. He considers the current government model to be too strict for Helsinki. He says the recession is known to have far-reaching economic effects on people’s health and well-being as well.

If Vapaavuori were to decide, he would have proposed lighter and gradually tightening restrictions. So, for example, that they would have affected those restaurants and nightclubs that do not comply with the regulations of the health authorities. Or that restaurants could have escaped the restrictions, for example, by increasing table service or otherwise reducing the likelihood of infections.

How would the offenders then be separated from the crowd?

“That could have been thought of together. It is intolerable that the government did not go down here to talk to Helsinki, even though the effects in the Helsinki metropolitan area are so dramatic. ”

Alcohol drinks will be held from October 8 until the end of restaurants and bars at midnight and the doors will be closed until then. The government announced the matter on Tuesday.

Tighter limits are coming for Uusimaa and other provinces in the process of accelerating the epidemic, ie the end of the drink will end at 10 pm.

Free mountain stated on Monday before information about the government’s policies that Helsinki’s means to help restaurants in financial difficulties are limited.

Similar rent reductions for companies operating on city premises as in the spring are not now possible. This is prevented by EU state aid rules.

Restaurant industry the Mara interest group has described the regulation on opening hours as “very strict”.

According to the organization, the new opening rules mean in practice that nightclub sales hours will henceforth be limited to one hour. According to a survey of Mara members, more than 40 percent of pubs and nightclubs estimate their sales to halve.

Mara herself had suggested that the drink would have stopped at one o’clock, when it would have been economically possible to operate a night restaurant.

Free mountain talks about the coronavirus situation in Helsinki at 5 pm HS will broadcast the press conference live.