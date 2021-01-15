Restrictions Mayor Jan Vapaavuori in an interview with HS: “Children and young people have borne an unreasonable burden in combating the corona”

According to the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori, the interest rate restrictions on children and young people could already be eased, but local authorities must now wait for government guidelines. According to him, it is unreasonable to restrict children and young people in the current way at a time when adults can live quite normally.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group decided on thursday to continue restrictions on hobbies for children and young people.

Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori says in an interview with HS that the continuation of restrictions on children ‘s and young people’ s hobbies is based on government guidance and that local authorities are now waiting for new government policies.

According to Vapaavuori, there are painful limits in continuing the restrictions on children and young people. He says children and young people have had to bear an unreasonable burden of fighting the corona.

According to Vapaavuori, the easing of restrictions for children and young people can be justified by the fact that it is difficult to find evidence that the current restrictions work.

In addition, it is unreasonable to restrict children and young people in the current way at a time when adults can live quite normally.

You said today that children and young people carry a heavy load of restrictions. What do you think about their situation and especially the restriction of leisure activities?

“It was clear in late November, when disease rates were rising sharply in the metropolitan area, that we needed to take quite extensively all of the measures set out in the government’s hybrid strategy. When you really fight the disease, you have to make quick moves. Such actions can and did have to be taken. ”

“But most of all, for children and young people, you have to understand that [rajoituksissa] special care must be taken. I believe that children and young people have borne the burden of the fight against unduly high corona, as well as in the form of second-degree distance learning that the closure of hobbies. For children and young people, long-term closure causes too much harm and a situation where the benefits outweigh the benefits. ”

“For children and young people, restrictions should be limited and short-lived. Now we are on the brink of pain when the sixth week is going. ”

“Why didn’t we change the policies this week? It is entirely based on the fact that the government, including the Prime Minister, has very strongly instructed that no changes will be made now. ”

“The government’s announcement of new policies next week will make it reasonable for local authorities to wait. . There is no point in easing the restrictions now if the government tightens them again. ”

Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori at the press conference of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group on the epidemic situation and guidelines related to the restrictions and recommendations in force on 5 January.­

In what ways would it be possible to justify more lenient restrictions on children and young people?

“First, because it’s hard to find evidence that the restrictions at the moment would work very well. The proportion of young people with infections has always been low. Restrictions that have hit children and young people quite prominently have not led to a reduction in the relative share of coronary infections among children and young people. ”

According to data checked by the HS datadesk, the proportion of infections among young people and children has remained the same between 12 November and 12 January.

According to Vapaavuori, restrictions must strike a balance between health, social, economic and fundamental rights dimensions.

“Children and young people should be especially protected. The risk is that the obvious disadvantages of the restrictions will outweigh the benefits, which are more controversial. In a situation like the current one, where adults can live in a fairly normal way, a rather total restriction on the hobbies of children and young people is not reasonable. ”

Do you see dangers in easing exercise restrictions?

“It is clear that easing all restrictions may increase some type of risk of the spread of infections. With regard to the hobbies of children and young people, it is not entirely certain whether this is the case. If children and young people do not exercise safely under controlled conditions, they will then meet each other in a way where health safety is less closely monitored. ”

In the light of the current information, what do you think would be the best strategy to combat the epidemic in Finland and Helsinki so that we can live as normal a life as possible and that children and young people can continue to enjoy it?

“I don’t want to comment on that. The question of the strategy of the kingdom is a matter for the government to resolve. They need to determine with experts the risk of the British variant of the virus and draw conclusions. ”

You said on Twitter that the government should take responsibility for curbing children’s hobbies. What do you expect the government to do about this when the government decides next week on new restrictions or their targeting?

“We want the city to fully comply with the government’s hybrid strategy. However, it is emphatically based on the fact that the restrictions are necessary and proportionate. In particular, the strategy calls for consideration to be given to restrictions on the lives of children and young people. “

“If the government is not fundamentally changing its strategy but still believes that hobbies cannot be opened due to the British transformation, the government must also say this out loud and outline the whole in a way that is understandable and clear to citizens.”

“My fear is that in this case, instead of weeks, we’re talking about months when hobbies are still closed.”