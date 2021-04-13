Restrictions Mask obstruction and other new restraining laws planned to replace the movement ban are unlikely to come this spring.

The government will negotiate on Wednesday whether it will continue the restriction laws that expire in the summer.

Government to reflect possible new restriction laws will hardly be taken to parliament again this spring.

Thus, there do not appear to be any new tools for managing the coronavirus epidemic in the event of a sudden deterioration of the disease situation in May or June.

The government announced after the fall of the Restrictions on Movement Actthat it will evaluate various compensatory measures in case the coronavirus situation deteriorates significantly again.

Government has found out whether the laws could be changed temporarily so that the authorities could restrict, for example, partying in homes and other private spaces.

There are no decisions yet on what the possible provisions might be.

The government has also clarified the mask coercion. According to information from HS’s two government sources, it is very likely that the mask obligation will not be introduced at least this spring either.

Government will negotiate Wednesday night whether it will continue because of the coronavirus temporary laws, which expire at the end of either June or July. The negotiations are not intended to address restrictions on restrictions on movement or mask coercion.

Officials suggest to the government that changes to the Communicable Diseases Act should be continued for certainty if the situation worsens in the fall.

At the end of June, several temporary laws will expire. The key to combating the coronavirus is the amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act, which have allowed regional authorities to close recreational facilities, for example.

The law may also have limited the number of passengers on trains and buses, for example.

At the end of July, the possibility for authorities and municipalities to prescribe widely different levels of distance learning will end if contact teaching cannot be arranged in a safe manner.

This law is also likely to be continued unless the government sets a different line to what the authorities suggest.

The government may make guidelines for extending or terminating the laws on Wednesday, but the actual decisions will be made at a formal session of the government later.

At the end of July, a law that may have eased the terms of student loans will also expire if studies have been blocked or delayed due to a coronavirus epidemic.

Among other things, the Student Loans Act or the relief for unemployment insurance will require increases in appropriations if they are continued. Decisions on the continuation of this type of law are unlikely.

The government is also consulting with the authorities on the latest information on whether changes should be made to the age limits for vaccines. The government may also discuss the vaccination schedule.

Government it also deals with the proposals of the working group on the use of betting funds, but hardly takes any decisions on them.

Veikkaus’ profit assets are decreased by hundreds of millions of euros. As a result, funding for sport, voluntary social and health work, the arts and youth work, among other things, is in danger of collapsing.

At present, Veikkaus’ profit funds are distributed earmarked to various organizations, among others, but according to the working group’s main proposal, funding would come from the state budget in the future, and there would no longer be a direct connection to Veikkaus.

In addition the negotiating team will hold a working group in February cyber security proposals. Decisions on this are probably not to be made either.

Some of the proposed measures have been made after a breach of information by Vastamo, which provides mental health services.

The government is due to make decisions on cybersecurity later this spring. The aim is, among other things, to increase the control of information security in health services.