Restrictions Marin: We don’t want to impose any more restrictions on children and young people than necessary – Distance learning recommendation meeting about to begin, live broadcast continues

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) is proposing to start the spring term for schools during the distance learning period. The matter is due to be discussed at a meeting of the coroner's ministerial group starting at 2 p.m.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) says he fears returning to school next week is not safe.

“Every day means when we think about what kind of disease burden we are growing here. For my part, I am afraid that returning to school next week is unfortunately not safe, ”Kiuru said at a news conference on Friday.

“The carrying capacity of social and health care is now so endangered in many areas that children and young people do not have the opportunity to be tested or earn the right to have their infection traced and those exposed also identified,” Kiuru continued. According to THL resources should no longer be directed at infection tracing.

HS will show a live broadcast of Ilta-Sanomat from the Estates House from 1:15 p.m.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) said when he went to the meeting that he did not support distance learning. He argued that THL does not favor distance learning.

“No government minister is an epidemiologist,” he said.

“It’s a different matter to say that health care resources aren’t enough to say that Korona would make school a dangerous place for students. We would be pretty alone in the country if, due to the lack of health care resources, it was decided that schools would switch to distance learning. ”

Also Minister of the Environment and Climate Emma Kari (green) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) said they opposed distance learning.

The possible transfer to a distance school is not decided by the Ministry of Education or the entire government, but by the organizers of the teaching, ie in practice by the municipalities. The government can only recommend distance learning.

STM’s proposal for a distance school has met with strong opposition not only from within the government, but also from municipalities and experts. For example according to infection experts it is both useless and unreasonable for children to end up in a distance school.

Lark defended STM ‘s view at a press conference on Friday, giving long speeches on the severity of the disease situation.

“If we take such a large disease tsunami and the potential burden of even doubling the current number of infections, as the previous weekly rate has shown, we will not help in the situation that the carrying capacity of Finnish social and health care will collapse in the coming weeks,” Kiuru said.

“As Minister for Basic Services, it is no longer a matter of play.”

