Restrictions Marin reassures the event and cultural industry, promises more support – Ohisalo says test or vaccine certificate could be considered at summer events

According to the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo, one should consider whether a test or vaccine certificate could be required for summer events.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) promises that more support will soon be provided for the events and cultural sector.

“The government has been addressing the issue in January and there is a common will to move the issue forward,” Marin wrote in a message service on Twitter on Saturday night.

Marin reminds that more supportive measures in the event and cultural sector are being prepared at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. Mika Lintilän under.

“Work is also ongoing with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture and I have discussed the situation, inter alia, with the event industry.”

Cultural sector The predicament has risen to a lingering conversation after the musician Paula Vesala commented on the situation in the sector in strict terms Suomen Kuvalehti in an interview on Friday and said the government had handled the situation really badly.

He accused in particular the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health “nuijiva” event area. He also blamed Marin directly.

“The acts are zero,” Vesala said.

“I would wave the ax in the direction of Marin and Kiuru, if I had the opportunity.”

Vesala himself has sat in a working group of the Ministry of Education and Culture, where the authorities and representatives of the culture and sports industry have explored ways to organize events safely. According to him, the proposals have been listened to and taken forward to the Council of State, but nothing has changed.

Vesala complained that even low-risk events have not received mercy from the authorities, because “everyone is trampled into the same thing that something is just being smashed there.”

On Sunday also the President of the Greens, the Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo took part in the discussion. According to him, in the case of summer events, it should be considered whether, for example, a vaccine certificate or a test certificate could be an entry requirement for events.

“Support is needed and it is important that it is better targeted in the future. At the same time, do scenario work to assess the possibilities of summer events. We also need to look at, for example, whether there could be a display of a vaccine certificate or test certificate as an entry requirement or something else at the events, ”Ohisalo wrote on Twitter.

Read more: The Association of Musicians complained to the Parliamentary Ombudsman about the restrictions imposed by the Regional State Administrative Agency on gatherings

In the event industry According to the Event Industry, which operates in the sector, there are 3,200 companies. According to the organization, 2,000 companies are threatened with closure in the coming months due to the consequences of the corona pandemic.

The event industry calculates that the turnover of companies in the sector has decreased by 80–95 per cent during the Korona period.