Restrictions Marin: Interest rate restrictions can be reached in October

The government is expected to approve its new interest rate strategy next Monday. An amendment to the law to remove the two-meter safety distance was still being prepared after Thursday.

GOVERNMENT On Thursday, Säätytalo negotiated measures to get rid of the current interest rate restrictions in Finland.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on the Stairs of the Estate House that the government’s interest rate strategy is to be updated next week to better reflect the current disease situation.

“In the future, our goal is to keep society as open as possible through vaccinations, while ensuring that economic, health and social harm is kept to a minimum.”

Marin said that when vaccine coverage reaches more than 80 percent in those over 12, restrictions should be lifted. In this case, it is possible to proceed to the suppression of outbreaks very locally.

Adequate vaccine coverage is expected to be achieved in October, according to Marin.

Negotiations the most urgent issue was considered to be the removal of the so-called two-meter safety distance from infectious diseases. By removing the safety gap, low-risk events can also be opened in a safe manner in areas where the coronavirus is prevalent.

Marin said on Thursday morning that he hoped a decision would be made as soon as possible to ease the situation in the sports, culture and events sector.

Thursday night Marin noted that preparations for the removal of the safety gap are still ongoing. According to Marin, the amendment to the law was still being assessed by the Chancellor of Justice on Thursday.

The update of the Communicable Diseases Act is due to be approved by the Council of State either on Friday or no later than Monday so that it can be submitted to Parliament returning from the summer break on Tuesday for approval.

“I think it is important that Parliament gets this addressed immediately. It is simply a matter of preparatory work. The consultation feedback will be reviewed carefully, ”Marin said.

GOVERNMENT PARTIES the presidents made a decision in principle on the removal of two meters on Monday. The two meters and other issues to be discussed on Thursday have been paved by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) a Sote Ministerial working group chaired by Tuesday.

A safety distance of two meters may not be completely removed from the health authorities’ range of measures to combat the coronavirus. Instead, the law will be amended so that it does not give regional government agencies the reason to impose a two-meter safety distance on all occasions.

About the negotiations further information on the possible introduction of a corona passport was also expected. In the wake of Thursday, the situation seemed partly unfinished.

Marin said the government sees the corona passport as a way to ensure health security, thus avoiding possible new restrictions.

“Even if we achieve high vaccine coverage, it is possible that in the future there will be clusters of diseases in the areas that need to be brought under control quickly. The corona passport would help with that. ”

The coron passport is likely to be decided by Parliament at the same time as other amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act related to the opening of Finland.

With these prospects in mind, the government will also submit a package of laws containing a corona passport to Parliament on 15 September. According to HS, the preparation of the corona passport is well under way.

Passista the law apparently only mentions that a corona passport can be used in places listed in the law or in the explanatory memorandum to the law if the transaction is subject to interest rate restrictions imposed by the authorities.

Recommendations or regulations on hygiene and masks do not count as such restrictions in the current preparation.

Marin did not specify in detail on Thursday which operators could use the passport exactly. According to him, the listing is being looked at.

In principle, the passport could be used at least by restaurants and cultural and sporting events. Instead, a passport could not be required in shops or public places, for example.

During the preparation of the law, the conditions may still change.

Government The aim of the current so-called hybrid strategy is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the starting point of the new strategy is to keep Finland as open as possible. The starting point is therefore very different.

The new interest rate strategy consists of a strategic policy and its implementation plan.

Marin said on Thursday that the government’s new interest rate strategy is due to be completed next week.

“We will continue with the hybrid strategy on Monday. That is when this is to be approved. ”

The government tentatively approved the guidelines of the new interest rate strategy on 12 August, but the intention was to postpone the announcement of the matter to a time when decisions on concrete measures will also be made. At the heart of the program is the lifting of restrictions, with 80-90% of those aged 12 and over being vaccinated twice.

In strategy it also mentions, inter alia, which hygiene rules will remain in force.

The strategy will also include a so-called emergency braking mechanism, which will be introduced if hospitals become full due to a new coronavirus variant.

The emergency brake mechanism in the fight against the virus would move back to national measures. Due to emergency braking measures, the Infectious Diseases Act is likely to be amended.

The premise is that extensive national interest rate restrictions will be abandoned. In future, regional authorities would decide on measures to contain coronavirus outbreaks.

Restrictions on restaurants are also to be transferred to regional authorities. Today, they are decided by the government.

Restrictions for example, the risk associated with the spread of the coronavirus in an event would be taken into account, ie not all events would be treated in the same way.

The Department of Health and Welfare is to issue a letter of instruction defining the coronary risk of various facilities, events and events.

New instructions will also be given on teleworking and masks. In addition, the law on border security will be renewed, as the current rather strict law will remain in force until mid-October.

It is likely that cross-border access will continue to be possible only from the corona-safe countries defined separately in the Regulation, if the entrant does not have, for example, a certificate of two corona vaccinations.

Government also discussed on Thursday the role of infection tracing as part of an update of the coronavirus strategy. Guidelines will be made later in a separate annex to the strategy.

Leading physicians in the six largest cities have previously called for a rationalization of coronavirus infection tracing in their statement.

According to doctors, tracing the delta variant is very laborious and burdensome for municipal health personnel.

“Tracing is currently eating up a lot of resources on the healthcare side, and this resource would perhaps be more sensibly used elsewhere,” Marin said.