Restrictions March brings with it a series of drastic austerity measures: These things in the metropolitan area will change on Monday

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has ordered the closure of customer, participant and waiting facilities for the first two weeks of March. Finland will also enter exceptional circumstances on 8 March.

Previously stricter restrictions on the use of public and private facilities will take effect on Monday.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) has ordered the closure of customer, participant and waiting facilities in Uusimaa. The restrictions are valid for two weeks, until March 14.

Avi’s decision does not apply to all municipalities in Uusimaa, but only to Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Järvenpää, Kauniainen, Kerava, Kirkkonummi, Tuusula and Sipoo.

At least for the time being, the decision does not apply to premises where the number of customers can be limited to a maximum of ten people. Ten people do not count staff.

Closable facilities include gyms and other indoor sports facilities, swimming pools and public saunas, swimming pools and changing rooms in indoor swimming pools and spas, indoor playgrounds and facilities for group activities such as dance venues and hobby theaters.

The facilities can be used for supervised leisure activities for children born in 2009 and younger. The decision also does not apply to professional sports.

The Avi order also excludes the general living areas of shopping centers, but not the business premises of shopping centers, the premises used for the provision of services or the access routes to them.

This means, for example, that shopping center seats and playgrounds will still be kept out of use.

Amusement and theme parks, amusements and zoo interiors should also be closed. However, the Korkeasaari Zoo, for example, has already been closed to the public.

Avin according to the interpretation, premises can be kept open where the number of customers can be limited to a maximum of ten. Companies need to draw up plans for how they intend to organize the implementation of safety clearances, for example. In practice, for example, group exercise classes can be staggered and actors need to ensure that groups do not meet in public spaces, such as lobbies.

The avin line might still change in the coming days. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and Southern Finland’s interpretation of Section 58 g of the Communicable Diseases Act is different: the Ministry has demanded a complete closure of the premises, but the AVI sees that if there are a maximum of ten people in the premises,

“The premises can be opened as mentioned in the decision so that ten people at a time can only be in the space. The decision must be complied with until it is amended or, if it remains unchanged, for two weeks. Yes, this will go on for the time being before a new decision is published, ”said the head of the alcohol unit, who replaced the director of the area of ​​responsibility in Southern Finland. Riku-Matti Lehikoinen To STT on Saturday.

Several however, operators have already announced that they will close their farms for the first two weeks of March.

For example, the fitness chain Fitness24Seven announced late on Friday on its website that it would close its gyms in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo, Tuusula and Järvenpää. The other gyms in the chain will remain open.

Allas Sea Pool, a sea spa located next to the Market Square, has also announced that it will close all its facilities for two weeks.

The water park and spa Flamingo Spa in Pakkala, Vantaa, will also close its doors from 1 to 14. March. The closure applies to the water park and the adult spa side. Instead, the Flamingo Day Spa will still be open next week.

Some companies, on the other hand, have decided to keep their doors open.

One of the largest dance schools in the metropolitan area, Footlight, announced on its website on Saturday that it will move to “hybrid teaching” for the next two weeks. This means, among other things, that the school limits the number of participants to a maximum of ten.

The head of Footlight said in an interview with HS on Friday that teaching dance remotely is cumbersome and unequal.

“This is also about 42 teacher jobs. Of course, we hope that students will trust us and dare to come, ”said Footlight’s principal Taina Schorin-Keltto.

The Forever fitness center and the Elixia gym chain are also not closing their doors in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Forever announces on its website that it will limit the number of visitors to its offices in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kerava and Järvenpää from 1 March so that a maximum of ten people can be in one room at a time. A time must be reserved for Forever’s gym before the start of the shift, and the number of participants in a group exercise class is limited to ten people.

Elixia will limit the activities of its gyms in the metropolitan area to offer members 55-minute workouts. The premises may not contain more than ten people at a time. There is no need to book yet on Monday, but from Tuesday the gym shift must be booked. Group exercise, babysitting, showers and saunas are disabled.

March entails a number of other restrictive measures.

On March 5, a “ban on dancing and singing” will take effect, which will last until the end of June. Restaurants, bars and nightclubs are therefore not allowed to organize and do not allow dancing and karaoke venues, for example. In practice, restaurants must also organize their operations in such a way that customers are instructed to sit in their own seats and that they avoid unnecessary movement within the restaurant premises.

On March 8, Finland will move to exceptional circumstances, the Finnish government outlined in February. Exceptions will last until March 28th.

During exceptional circumstances, restaurants are completely closed in the areas where the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and spreading, ie in most of Finland. Restaurants are only allowed to sell out.

At the baseline level, where the incidence of infections is low, only Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, North Savo, South Savo and North Karelia are currently.

The block also applies to train restaurants. On day trains, the services of restaurant cars will be completely closed, and on night trains, food can be ordered to its own place or to the cabin, VR announced on Friday.

Staff restaurants and restaurants connected to gas stations may be open during exceptional circumstances.

Exceptional circumstances for the time being, upper secondary schools and secondary schools will switch to distance learning in areas of epidemic acceleration and spread.

Secondary schools had to return to school on Monday on a limited basis in accordance with the guidelines of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group. The Corona Coordination Group changed its policy after the Finnish government announced the impending three-week closure.

However, high school students in Helsinki will still be able to attend contact classes next week.

Avin restrictions allow February 22 to take effect new Infectious Diseases Act.

It also allows municipalities and regional authorities to restrict private business and leisure activities if this is necessary to prevent the spread of infections.

The Communicable Diseases Act does not extend to the activities of religious communities.

For example, the law also prepares restrictions on public transport stations and means of transport. The number of passengers in the means of transport can be limited to half of full capacity. Restrictions on passenger numbers are decided by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, and practical arrangements are likely to emerge next week.

Published by HSL on Friday bulletin According to the Commission, its traffic load factor is already below 30% of its maximum capacity and passenger numbers have been around 45% lower in recent weeks than at the same time before the coronavirus epidemic.