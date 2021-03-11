Restrictions Mara vehemently criticizes government-planned further restrictions on restaurants, Trade Union urges customers to wear mask

The planned restaurant restrictions for the post-closure period will be knocked out by an industry interest group.

Government has made its presentation the complete closure of sports facilities and the restriction of restaurant operations following the closure at the end of March.

According to the restaurant proposal, the number of customers could be limited to up to a third of normal if certain conditions are met. The dispensing time could be set to end at 5pm and the catering shops to close at 6pm.

Mara, who represents the tourism and restaurant industry, estimates that the restrictions proposed by the government do not make it possible to operate a restaurant profitably. According to Mara, the restaurants will not open with the restrictions presented even after the closure.

“Pubs open on weekdays after 3 p.m. They cannot be opened at all. With customers sitting in their own parties and movement around the restaurant being severely restricted across the country, why does the government want to ban pubs in practice? ” Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi asks in the press release.

“Nightclubs and karaoke restaurants are already virtually banned by so-called restrictions on the movement of restaurants.”

Lapland demands that the government must justify the planned post-closure restrictions convincingly from the point of view of preventing infections. In addition, according to Lapland, the compensation paid by the state during the interest rate crisis has been clearly underestimated, and the state must now compensate large companies in the restaurant sector for the damage caused to companies.

Trade Union again on Thursday issued a strong appeal about the use of masks in stores.

The petition is made by the CEO of the Finnish Trade Union Confederation Mari Kiviniemi and CEO of Grocery Kari Luoto.

“We appeal to all customers: wear a mask if at all possible. We all now have a responsibility to make it safe to shop and work in the store. ”

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (middle) expressed a wish on Wednesday the self-initiated ‘mask compulsion’ of retail chains. The wish was received in the chains wondering. According to the Trade Union Confederation, trade cannot in practice prevent transactions due to the lack of a mask.

Itis shopping center is decided to post a mask escape, although the center does not have the right to disable anyone on the basis of the refusal.

According to trade associations, imposing a mask on customers is problematic for several reasons. The use of a mask is not possible for everyone, for example for health reasons. In addition, the reasons for not using the mask would be difficult to control in stores.

“Food is a commodity and we must strive to ensure its availability to all consumers in all situations,” says Luoto.

Traffic in the Helsinki region is also preparing for a mask ban. The mask obligation will take effect on Saturday, March 13th. Compulsory masking, however, does not mean that without a mask there would be no access to public transport, but their the aim is to increase use by tightening communication and increasing mask for travel conditions.