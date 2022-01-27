Restrictions lifted for Colombians to enter Spain

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The measure also applies to Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.
Cesar Melgarejo/ CEET
The authorities of that country had implemented the measure temporarily due to the pandemic.
January 27, 2022, 10:38 AM
Spain ceased to apply from this Thursday the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic to travelers residing in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.
The Official State Gazette publishes an order from the Ministry of the Interior in this regard, following the recommendation of the European Union (EU) made after reviewing these limitations.
Restrictions are also lifted for residents of China, Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
The criteria for deciding the third countries to which the current travel restriction they include the epidemic situation and the general response to covid, among others.
EFE
