Restrictions lifted for Colombians to enter Spain

Spain ceased to apply from this Thursday the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic to travelers residing in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

The Official State Gazette publishes an order from the Ministry of the Interior in this regard, following the recommendation of the European Union (EU) made after reviewing these limitations.

Restrictions are also lifted for residents of China, Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

The criteria for deciding the third countries to which the current travel restriction they include the epidemic situation and the general response to covid, among others.

EFE