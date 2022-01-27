Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Restrictions lifted for Colombians to enter Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

El Dorado Airport Exodus Plan

The measure also applies to Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo/ CEET

The measure also applies to Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

The authorities of that country had implemented the measure temporarily due to the pandemic.

Spain ceased to apply from this Thursday the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic to travelers residing in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

See also  Former porn star complains about difficulties in relationships with men

The Official State Gazette publishes an order from the Ministry of the Interior in this regard, following the recommendation of the European Union (EU) made after reviewing these limitations.

(You may be interested: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes the waters of Tonga)

Restrictions are also lifted for residents of China, Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

The criteria for deciding the third countries to which the current travel restriction they include the epidemic situation and the general response to covid, among others.

(Also: Two of the three days without VAT would be 48 hours before the elections)

You may also be interested in:

– Falcao explains the lack of goal in the National Team and does not give up the ’10’

– The ‘spoiled child’ who killed his parents and tried to shine on ‘reality’

– The mysterious disappearance of Agatha Christie, worthy of one of her novels

See also  Real Madrid, super champion of Spain!

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Restrictions #lifted #Colombians #enter #Spain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

They work on the rescue of a man in Murcia who threatens to jump into the void from a crane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.