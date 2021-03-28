Restrictions Lepomäki and Vartiainen demand a regional emphasis on the vaccination order according to the disease situation

According to Coalition MPs, restrictive measures could be lifted more quickly across the country if the worst colonies are allowed to calm down.

Coalition Party MPs Elina Lepomäki and Juhana Vartiainen require the government to make a decision to weight the vaccination order according to the disease situation after at-risk individuals have been vaccinated.

“The National Vaccination Expert Group has proposed a regional targeting of vaccinations based on the epidemic situation. Why is the government delaying the decision? ”, Vartiainen and Lepomäki ask in the press release.

“Vaccination of residents in high-risk areas protects the fundamental rights of the entire nation. If the worst colonies are allowed to calm down, restrictive measures can be lifted more quickly across the country. It is also important for the economy and tourism of the whole country, ”the representatives outline in their release.

The metropolitan area health managers demand In the story of Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday that the vaccination schedule should be changed immediately.

“First, in terms of practical arrangements, it will take time to change the vaccination arrangement. The duration of the vaccines also means that regional targeting would not help immediately, ”said the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented on changing the vaccination schedule.

“We also don’t get so many vaccines in the country at the moment that, for example, we could start vaccinating in Helsinki so that it would help the epidemic situation. The government has considered it important to vaccinate those who are most at risk first. We have to protect them all over the country. ”

Marin said the government is ready to focus vaccines on the worst epidemic areas as long as at-risk groups are vaccinated.

“However, its preparation and practical implementation are still ongoing.”

Correction 28.3. at 16.34: In the HS case, immediate changes to the vaccination schedule are demanded by the metropolitan area health directors, not the mayors.