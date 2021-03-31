Restrictions Legal scholars criticize Chancellor of Justice Pöyst’s actions: “It’s almost a pity for the government”

Legal scholars criticize the work of Chancellor of Justice Pöyst. Pöysti emphasizes that this was an exceptional government proposal prepared in an exceptional situation, which has not been made before.

Three a professor specializing in constitutional law wonders how it is possible that the government introduced a law banning movement.

In the Committee’s view, the basic solution of the bill, which prohibits all forms of movement normally covered by everyday life with relatively large exceptions, will inevitably lead to very interpretative provisions.

“In a Western state governed by the rule of law, it is not possible to comprehensively regulate people’s daily lives. In the opinion of the committee, what has been said is not irrelevant in assessing the proportionality of the basic solution contained in the draft law, ”the Committee on Constitutional Affairs assesses.

Ministers cannot be required to be aware of all the legal intricacies. The question therefore arises as to why none of the government officials woke up to the very serious legal problems identified by the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

The Chancellor of Justice is responsible for supervising the legality of the office of the Government, ie the government and ministries, and the President of the Republic. In the performance of his duties, the Chancellor of Justice shall in particular monitor the implementation of fundamental and human rights.

The documents to be discussed at Government sessions are submitted to the Chancellor of Justice for prior review. The audit concerns legal issues and not the appropriateness or political assessment of decisions.

“The opinion of the Constitutional Committee forces us to seriously ask about the effectiveness of the Government’s legality control. Especially since the Committee on Constitutional Affairs has already many times in the past made a particularly harsh criticism of bills or regulations under the Emergency Preparedness Act during a coronavirus pandemic, ”says Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Helsinki. Tuomas Ojanen.

Turku professor of public law at the university Janne Salminen emphasizes that the government and officials have been in a difficult legal position in preparing the government’s proposal. Finland has never before presented a separate law that would violate fundamental and human rights equally strongly.

“Because of the opinion of the Constitutional Committee, it is almost a pity for the Prime Minister and the government, because the office has allowed the government to walk into such a pitfall again. The government should be able to rely on the guidance and advice of officials to avoid such major legal problems. The government bill raises questions about the level of drafting, of course, but also about why ex ante legality control [oikeuskansleri] has been torn apart, ”says Salminen.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti has been well versed in the drafting of the law, as he has been involved in government negotiations on draft laws knocked down by the Constitutional Committee.

If the Chancellor of Justice finds that the legality of a decision or measure of the Council of State gives rise to a remark, the Constitution requires him to submit his remarks with reasons.

If the remark is not taken into account, the Chancellor of Justice shall record his statement in the minutes of the Council of State and, if necessary, take other measures.

Professor of Constitutional Law Veli-Pekka Viljanen The University of Turku finds it problematic if the Chancellor of Justice participates in a “consultative role” in political processes, which results in a government proposal that the Chancellor of Justice has yet to review ex officio.

“The opinion of the Constitutional Committee says a lot about how successful the Council of State has been in its legal assessment. Political pressure should not affect the legal assessment of officials either, ”says Viljanen.

In addition to the Chancellor of Justice, Finland’s supreme reviewer of legality is the Parliamentary Ombudsman, who was consulted by the Constitutional Committee before issuing its opinion.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen noted a large number of significant legal problems in the government’s proposal.

“On the whole, I find the proposal very problematic in many respects in terms of the necessity and proportionality of restrictions on fundamental rights and the precision of the principle of criminal legality, as it leaves the discretion of the police to the discretion of the police.”

Attorney general Pöysti emphasizes that this was an exceptional government proposal prepared in an exceptional situation, which has not been made before.

“In the preparation of the Government, various regulatory models were considered in a serious disease situation. Experts from various ministries, including the Ministry of Justice, took part in the work. Internationally, a regulatory model based on mobility restrictions had been used in several countries, so that experts from the Department of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health also strongly supported it. ”

According to him, the preparation also reflected the regulatory model identified in the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs and the need to “exclude” this option was highlighted in the comments of the Chancellor of Justice.

“My overall assessment was that due to the disease situation, it was important and necessary to submit the government’s proposal to Parliament and the basic regulatory solution could have been acceptable in this situation and met the requirements of necessity and proportionality. The proportionality and punctuality of regulation could have been further improved in Parliament, if necessary. ”

In Pöyst’s opinion, it is also clear that the model based on the introduction of a restriction on movement under the Emergency Preparedness Act would also not have met the requirements of the opinion of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

“In terms of impact assessment and consideration of options, the level of requirements is high and could not have been better met within this timeframe. I do not want to comment on this at this stage. The Government evaluates the preconditions for further proposals and, of course, always makes self-criticism. The Chancellor of Justice’s review of legality also assesses its own line, always in relation to the practice of the Constitutional Committee, ”says Pöysti.