Restrictions Legal scholars consider the government’s draft to restrict movement to be exceptional, but largely successful

“The police have no chance of finding out if a person has acceptable reasons to move. Then the question arises as to what kind of movement the law really wants to eradicate, ”says Kimmo Nuotio, Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki.

Government draft law temporary restrictions on freedom of movement and close contact have been relatively successful overall, says Professor of Law at the British Academy of Sciences Martin Scheinin.

“It is important that restrictions on fundamental rights are implemented at the level of the law. In this way, the substantive legislative power is not delegated to the Council of State, which is a model of the stand-by law but also the reason why the stand-by law is not in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution. The draft proposal follows the same model as the one adopted in amending the Act on Accommodation and Catering [ravintoloiden sulkeminen], which has already been approved by the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. “

Otherwise that is, restrictions on fundamental rights, in this case restrictions on movement, are provided for by law but are enforced by a government decree if it is necessary to achieve the purpose of the law in a particular well-defined area.

The definition of the zones shall take into account the incidence of viral infections and the development of the infections in the region; successful identification of sources of infection in the area; regional forecast of future need for hospital and intensive care; the population density and status of the municipality as part of an area of ​​business and employment.

The purpose of the law is to protect the population from a very widespread dangerous infectious disease corresponding to a particularly serious major accident by temporarily restricting close physical contact between people and thus seeking to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. It is also intended to safeguard the carrying capacity of healthcare.

Health and the Department of Welfare estimates that more than 71,000 cases of coronavirus would be detected in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District by the end of June if stricter restrictions were not introduced. Of these, 3,000 would be hospitalized and about 400 in intensive care. There would be more than 200 deaths and more than 3,500 life years lost.

“The necessity of movement restrictions has sparked a lot of public debate. I think that the matter has now been resolved in a convincing way in the draft motion, with attention being paid to reducing the number of foreseeable deaths as a result of the law. That is an irresistible argument about the necessity of restrictions and, in my opinion, represents a welcome exchange rate review in Finland’s coronavirus strategy, ”says Scheinin.

Helsinki Professor of Criminal Law at the University Kimmo Nuotion considers the draft law to be very exceptional. First it defines a very strict ban on movement, but then 12 different exceptions to allow movement.

“The draft is mainly to prepare for the worsening of the coronavirus epidemic. Because of the exceptions, it doesn’t take very much imagination to come up with a reason to justify one’s movement. The police have no chance of finding out if a person has acceptable reasons for moving. Then the question arises as to what kind of movement the law really wants to eradicate. ”

As a whole, however, he considers the law necessary simply because it can restrict gatherings outdoors and in public spaces and force people to wear a mask under the threat of punishment.

“Finns are a very law-abiding people. The enactment of such a law may well lead to people not starting to invent fictitious reasons for their movement but following the purpose of the law. If this were to happen, then the law would really serve its purpose, which is to reduce contacts, ”says Nuotio.