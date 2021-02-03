Restrictions Korkeasaari would like to open its gates: “Unlike other closed public spaces, Korkeasaari is an island of 22 hectares”

On Korkeasaari, it would be desirable for the zoo to be equated with outdoor events in terms of corona restrictions.

Korkeasaari would like to open its gates to visitors. On Tuesday, a zoo belonging to the Helsinki City Group published a petition on its website that it would be able to do this safely even in the current epidemic situation.

The petition argues that, unlike many enclosed spaces such as museums and houses of culture, Korkeasaari is an island of 22 hectares. Leader of the High Island Sanna Hellström says the risks of infection could be kept low.

“We are outside and loose. There would be no congestion at this time of year anyway, but we would also be able to easily limit the number of visitors. ”

Visitors to the zoo can also be identified if necessary and good hygiene can be monitored.

The interior of the zoo put the paw itself on earlier. Hellström would like Korkeasaari to be compared in terms of restrictions to outdoor sports venues and outdoor events rather than public interiors.

The zoos were mentioned on the list when the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health instructed at the end of November which facilities should be defined as high-risk public facilities. The same list included, for example, indoor playgrounds, changing rooms in swimming pools, gyms and amusement parks.

“Our operations are responsible for the risk of infection in outdoor activities in the park,” says Hellström.

Hellström says the petition has not yet been formally responded to in any way. It has been tentatively announced that the zoo will remain closed until the end of February, as will other locations.

If permission were given to open a zoo, similar safety practices would be followed as in the summer. At that time, the zoo, for example, was asked to buy tickets in advance and animal feeding at a certain time, as well as another program that brought people together, had been canceled.

Hellström says tickets sold during the financially quiet winter months are of little importance. Staff are needed even in a closed zoo, as most of the work is as necessary as caring for the animals. There are not as many of them as in the summer.

The summer months, on the other hand, are financially important to the zoo. Korkeasaari earns about half of its income itself and gets the rest from the city.

Yes, Hellström thinks that even a small income from February would be welcome for the city, but the reason for the exit is not the economy.

“Customers are very surprised why we’re not open.”