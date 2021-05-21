Restrictions Kiuru tells Yle that he supports the opening of events throughout the country: “I expect that we will get this through the government”

Even large events could be organized in the areas of the spread phase, as long as people are divided into blocks of 50 people, for example.

Events organization could already be possible from June all over the country, but on slightly different terms.

Family– and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) says In Yle’s interview, that in areas where the coronavirus situation is at baseline, in principle, the organization of all events is made possible. These areas would not even have a mask compulsion.

In spreading areas, such as the metropolitan area, events would be allowed, at least outdoors.

“On Tuesday, we have proposed updating the hybrid strategy so that events can also be organized in the spreading area, as long as this activity is organized in blocks of 50 people outdoors. Then there will be no meeting ceiling either, ”Kiuru said at Yle.

This would mean that in outdoor areas, outdoor events could already be organized where people are divided into blocks of 50 people.

At the same time, in areas that are at a basic level, events could even be organized without requiring participants to use a face mask.

Most of Finland’s hospital districts are at a basic level.

Events recommendations will be decided when the government updates the hybrid model.

“Now it would be good to tell good news to the event industry as well. I have hoped that this will be done as soon as possible, ”Kiuru said at Yle.

According to HS, the Sote Ministerial Group discussed the matter on Thursday, but no decisions were made. Kiuru told Yle that the matter will be discussed again on Saturday.

“I consider the performance to be good. I look forward to getting this through the government. This has been discussed three times this week, ”Kiuru said in an interview with Yle.

Ministers are currently negotiating what kind of recommendations the government will make to regional administrations and municipalities on the organization of events.

Regional authorities are not obliged to follow the recommendations, but so far they have complied quite extensively with the provisions on customer numbers in their regulations.

At the heart of the negotiations is a draft of a new hybrid strategy action plan drawn up by officials, which has played a key role in the fight against the coronavirus.

In the draft seen by HS, customer orders for transactions would be completely eliminated in the basic areas. At the basic level, no mask would be required, but the presentation only refers to general safety and hygiene practices and safety obligations at customer and participant premises as well as at transport stations and passenger traffic.

In the draft the strictest rules would remain in the distribution areas, but they are also being relaxed. In the distribution area, public and private events could be organized for up to ten people and outdoors for up to 50 people.

The performance mentions that the audiences of the events can be differentiated. The number of audiences could be increased quite significantly if the auditorium is divided into blocks of 50 people, for example. This would allow an audience of hundreds of people if the venue is large and outdoors.

The distribution areas are currently the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Central Ostrobothnia and Päijät and Kanta-Häme.

Lark also comments on travel and the corona passport in Yle’s interview.

According to him, border security should be managed through a corona certificate. Then those with a certificate would get to Finland without testing. Others would be required to take a preliminary test and a second test when they come to Finland.

The coron passport could prove the coron vaccine obtained, the disease suffered or the result of a preliminary test.

European Parliament and a council representing EU member states reached an agreement on a corona passport on Thursday.

According to the preliminary agreement, citizens of all 27 EU countries will receive a digital or paper health passport stating that “its holder has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, has a recent negative test result or has recovered from the disease,” the European Parliament said.

The Koronapass is set to first liberalize tourism within EU countries, and policymakers hope it will boost tourism as early as this summer.