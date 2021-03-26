Restrictions Instead of toilet paper, spring flowers are now being hoarded – HS readers tell how they prepare for possible mobility restrictions

Many respondents to the HS survey were concerned about the impact of mobility restrictions, especially on small businesses.

Government the planned restrictions on movement have led people living in the worst areas of the epidemic to prepare for the fact that they should leave home soon only for justified reasons.

The situation has led people to inquire about last minute hairdressing and barbering times.

HS: n in the survey many also say they plan to go to the garden shop to buy spring flowers, go to a masseur, or have a bike serviced. Friends are also going to be seen in the “warehouse”.

By Friday morning, nearly 400 people had responded to an open online survey. The story uses quotes only from people whose identities are known to HS.

Government passed a bill on restrictions on movement to Parliament on Thursday.

It is desired to temporarily restrict freedom of movement outside one’s own yard district in areas where there is The worst coronavirus situation in Finland. Currently, the areas are the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku. Restrictions on movement are planned for three weeks.

Read more: For these 13 reasons, movement would be allowed – Test on an HS machine how movement restrictions would affect you

On Friday, it turned out that they did not any restrictions will take effect by Easter. The draft law states that the law is intended to enter into force “as soon as possible”.

Last in the spring, the worsening of the corona epidemic situation received people hoard household goods and canned goods in their warehouses. About hoarding toilet paper became one symbol of the corona epidemic, and they temporarily ran out of many trades.

The movement restrictions now envisaged have not caused a similar rush, reports grocery stores. However, many respondents to the HS questionnaire say that they intend to make purchases in advance for certainty.

“I check that children have outdoor clothing suitable for spring,” one of the respondents commented.

“I’m going to buy household items before the restrictions take effect, because I’m moving in two weeks and I need things for a new home,” says another.

Hair, a beauty and massage appointment service from Timma, HS is told that on Thursday, 44% more bookings were made through the service than at the same time last week. The service covers almost 10,000 entrepreneurs.

Reservations made in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku by Thursday last week were almost 75 per cent higher.

“Today, too, it seems that bookings are being made as actively as yesterday,” Timma’s marketing manager Jenni Ojanen says.

He is also the CEO of Cutters, a hairdressing chain Akipekka Ikonen says that the planned restrictions produced a clear peak.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, customer numbers rose 25 percent in two days,” he says.

The chain has eight offices in Helsinki and Espoo. The chain works without an appointment.

Gardener Katja Nikkari says that the customers have been in real distress that they could not do business in the garden shops during the time of movement restrictions.

“For many, gardening is the only breathing hole that can be done outdoors,” says Nikkari.

He points out that in France and Germany, where there have been strict restrictions, garden shops have been allowed to be open.

Gardener Satu Nuutinen prepared the Gardeners’ Herttoniemi outdoor store for the weekend in case the movement restrictions come into force.­

According to Nikkari, all activities in garden shops could be organized outdoors. Instead, it is more difficult to sell garden plants through e-commerce.

“However, this is living material. At Christmas, we had drive-in sales, but still many wanted to come see the plants, ”says Nikkari.

Economically, the restrictions would set in motion big losses: “70 percent of our full-year revenue will be made in ten weeks from the beginning of April.”

HS: n Indeed, many respondents were concerned about the impact of mobility restrictions on small businesses.

Read more: The government wants to severely restrict movement, and for small business owners it would be a disaster: “We are not imposed, but customers are still not allowed to come”

“It is a pity for the keepers of specialty stores, from whom the clientele is taken away on the basis of a completely pulled-up sleeve,” one respondent wrote.

“Yes, I don’t understand why you want to get small entrepreneurs bankrupt, but Alko is important,” another commented.

Movement restrictions also aroused anger, anxiety, and anger in many. They were considered unequal and unfair. Many respondents did not believe they affected infections or considered them misdirected.

“Completely oversized and regionally too extensive. Now flies are fired with a cannon, ”the respondent estimates.

“I find the situation really unfair. Others are laying eggs and sitting kindly at home all the time may suffer again, ”one respondent wrote.

Raisa Laukkanen packed her garden purchases in a car.­

Part however, respondents also considered restrictions on movement necessary. One respondent rejoiced that the “spread of the disease is finally being brought under control”. Another wrote that many have not followed the recommendations, which is why more drastic action is needed.

“Why do we get some kind of light version of the lockdown with numerous exceptions when the rest of Europe has put the games in a proper stand – that would be a clearer and more understandable way,” one respondent wrote.