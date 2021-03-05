Like every Friday The regional government has continued to update the epidemiological situation of the Community of Madrid and has announced the measures to take into account as of next Monday, March 8 to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Among these announcements, he has reported that no basic health zone meets the new criteria to implement new restriction measures, since there are no new places that exceed the accumulated incidence in 14 days of 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (until now it was 500), as declared by the Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas.

The Community of Madrid presents a cumulative incidence in 14 days of 245 per 100,000 inhabitants. With the new update, from next Monday, a basic health area and four municipalities will suffer mobility limitations.

Basic areas and municipalities that remain confined

The Ministry has decided to extend the perimeter confinement of the basic health areas for another week where the epidemiological situation has not improved enough to lift the restrictions. 4.7% of the region’s population resides in these places, approximately 390,000 citizens who account for 8% of the infections in the region. The areas where the restrictions are maintained are:

Basic areas that extend their perimeter confinement until March 15 ZBS Marie Curie (Leganés)

(Leganés) Villanueva del Pardillo

Collado Villalba

Torrejón de Ardoz

Saint Sebastian of the kings

Basic areas and unconfined municipalities

On the other hand, Madrid will lift from Monday, March 8 at 00:00 hours the restrictions in those basic health areas where the epidemiological situation has improved. The released areas are:

Basic areas and unconfined municipalities as of March 8 Madrid capital:

Vinateros-Torito (Moratalaz)

(Moratalaz) Andres Mellado (Chamberí)

(Chamberí) General Oráa (Salamanca)

(Salamanca) Other municipalities

Hole of Manzanares

Easter measures

Andradas has stated that The Community of Madrid yesterday opposed the closure of the perimeter and the extension of the curfew during Holy Week within the Public Health Commission.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero, has defended that the three previous perimeter closures to which the region has been subjected have led to a subsequent increase in the transmission of the virus. “Madrid has some special characteristics. The internal mobility of the 7 million people who reside in it has led to an increase in infections after perimeter confinements. Therefore, we reject this measure, although it will be necessary to analyze the document and, based on it, decide our position vis-à-vis the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System ”.

New variants

Regarding the evolution of the new variants, Zapatero explained that the British strain B.1.1.7 is the cause of approximately 50% of the infections in the region. However, there are different rates of infection in Madrid hospitals.

In areas dependent on the Alcorcón Hospital 58% of infections are due to the British variant, the fifty% of the cases dependent on the Princess Hospital, a 47.4% in the Hospital of La Paz, a 47% at Alcala Hospital, a 41% in Ramón y Cajal and a Four. Five% at Gregorio Marañón.

What’s more, no new cases have been detected by the South African or Brazilian variants.

Vaccination

The Community of Madrid has administered, according to the last report of the Ministry of Health, 572,673 doses of the vaccine, 76.5% compared to the 748,435 received. In addition, 176,865 people have completed the vaccination schedule.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health, these data represent a percentage of 2.6% of the citizens of the region. For this reason, he has insisted on the need to receive more vaccines in order to accelerate the rate of vaccination. “We have the capacity to administer 350,000 vaccines each week if necessary. More vaccines are needed “, has added.

Finally, Zapatero has emphasized the request of the Community of Madrid to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 65 years of age and older to “more quickly immunize groups at higher risk.” In this regard, the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, stressed yesterday that the information from the investigations that are being carried out in other countries have not yet undergone peer review.