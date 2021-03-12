Like every Friday The regional government has analyzed the epidemiological situation in the Community of Madrid and has announced the measures to take into account as of next Monday, March 15 to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Among these announcements, he has reported that a basic health zone meets the new criteria to implement new restriction measures. These criteria are having a cumulative incidence in 14 days of more than 400 cases, having community transmission and not showing a downward trend, as stated by the Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas.

The Community of Madrid presents a cumulative incidence in 14 days of 224 per 100,000 inhabitants. With the new update, from next Monday, a single basic health zone will suffer mobility limitations.

Basic health zones to be confined

From next March 15 at 00:00, the basic health area of ​​Morata de Tajuña will be confinedTherefore, citizens will not be able to enter or leave this place unless they comply with the exceptions contemplated in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid. The confinement will last, in principle, 14 days.

Basic areas and unconfined municipalities

On the other hand, Madrid will lift from Monday, March 15 at 00:00 hours the restrictions in those basic health areas where the epidemiological situation has improved. The released areas are:

Easter measures

ZBS Marie Curie (Leganés)

Villanueva del Pardillo

Torrejón de Ardoz

Collado Villalba

Saint Sebastian of the kings

The Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero, has announced that Madrid will present an appeal to the courts to prevent the perimeter closure of the autonomous community during the San José bridge and Holy Week. “We understand that the Ministry of Health cannot impose on us a decision of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System that has not been adopted unanimously,” he explained.

“It has been shown that the perimeter closure affects the transmission of the coronavirus within the Community of Madrid because the population density is large and the virus moves more easily”Zapatero has insisted.

However, tomorrow a version of the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid will be published where the measures indicated by Health for these dates will be included at the expense of the justice issuing its verdict. “We will always comply with what justice says”, has added.

The rest of the restrictions that will be applied during the aforementioned dates will be the limitation of night mobility between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., the prohibition of meetings indoors between people who do not live together, the limitation of the people who can sit on a terrace to 4 people indoors and 6 outdoors and the obligation to wear the mask “except when a meal or a drink is to be consumed.”

New variants

Regarding the evolution of the new variants in the Community of Madrid, Zapatero explained that the British strain B.1.1.7 is the cause of approximately 60% of infections in the region. However, there are different infection rates in Madrid hospitals.

In areas dependent on the Alcorcón Hospital 65% of infections are due to the British variant, the 54% of the cases dependent on the Princess Hospital, a 64% in the Hospital of La Paz, a 60.6% at Alcala Hospital and a 60% in Ramón y Cajal, in Getafe and in the Gregorio Marañón.

What’s more, Madrid has sequenced a new case for the Brazilian variant P.1, making it the second case for this mutation in a region that has also recorded two cases for the P.2 variant.

Vaccination

Zapatero has insisted on the request made yesterday by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz, who asked the Ministry of Health for the urgency to authorize the administration of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in people over 55 years of age. “We can’t wait another day to make that decision.”

The deputy counselor, in addition, has defended the safety of the preparation of the British company before the suspension of vaccination in some countries of the world. “Yesterday we were checking the UK vaccination registry. Of the 9.7 million vaccines administered, only 18 thromboses have been generated. This means that the incidence is 0.01 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the incidence of the general population is 116 per 100,000 inhabitants. Therefore, it is necessary to study whether there is a causality or a coincidence. The AstraZeneca vaccine is good, effective and safe ”, has underlined.