The Community of Madrid notified this Sunday 526 new cases of coronavirus, of which 268 corresponded to the last 24 hours, Y 18 deceased more in hospitals. Meanwhile, the regional Executive continues to relax the restrictive measures of its strategy, based on the perimeter closures by basic health areas. During the last weeks, the isolation ended in several areas thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological situation.

Confined Basic Health Zones

From next Monday, March 15 at 00:00, only a basic health zone will be confined. Thus, for at least 15 days, citizens may not enter or leave this place unless they comply with the exceptions contemplated in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM).

Perimeter closure of the region

Madrid has insisted on showing its disagreement with the perimeter closures of the communities for the bridge of San José and Semana Santa because it considers that it is not an effective measure for this region given its population density. “It has been shown that the perimeter closure affects the transmission of the coronavirus within the Community of Madrid because the population density is large and the virus moves more easily. We decide for our community and it hurts us”Said the Deputy Minister of Health, Antonio Zapatero on Friday.

Instead, the Government has insisted that this measure is “mandatory”, so the Madrid community has decided to give its arm to twist and will close until April 12, according to published on Saturday in the BOCM, “though there are no scientific criteria that demonstrate that the perimeter closures of the autonomous communities contribute to the containment of the pandemic and despite the fact that the experience of the Community of Madrid even points to an increase in incidence in the days immediately following ”, the decree insisted.

All measures are extended

On the other hand, the Madrid region will also maintain until 00:00 hours on April 12 the curfew established from 23:00 to 06:00 hours and the prohibition of meetings of non-cohabitants in homes and private spaces.

Likewise, until that day the hotel and restaurant establishments they will be able to stay open until 23:00, although it will remain entry of new customers is prohibited after 22:00. The limitation to six diners at the tables on the terraces already four diners inside, in addition to the obligation to use the mask continuously except at the time of ingestion of beverages and food.