The Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, together with the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, have appeared as every Friday to review the epidemiological situation of the Community of Madrid. The cumulative incidence is 372 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. “There is a slight upward trend in the different epidemiological indicators. We are aware that in the coming weeks it will continue to rise ”, Zapatero began.

“The launch of Isabel Zendal is being decisive, and it has around 450 admitted patients. It has exceeded 4,000. We are sending a message of maximum prudence ”, stated Zapatero. The curfew and the prohibition of meetings between non-cohabitants remain in force. “The British strain is the predominant one in the community. The South African and the Brazilian are still present but to a lesser extent ”, he added.

Regarding vaccination, more than 1,600,000 doses of vaccines have already been inoculated, 445,000 as second doses. On the other hand, has asked for more vaccines and has remarked that in case of not having more vaccines, vaccination centers could be closed massive (like the one installed in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the Wizink Center or the Zendal Hospital) “We are getting around 275,000 vaccines a week and in five vaccination centers. If today we only have verification of Pfizer vaccines, that is about 120,000 fewer vaccines than in recent weeks and reorganize the vaccination plan. Without vaccines there is no point in having an organized device. With all the pain in my heart we would have to stop ”, remarked Zapatero.

The Community of Madrid has 3,000 doses of AstraZeneca, 29,000 of Moderna, and 100,000 doses of Pfizer. And since it is cited 48 hours in advance, about the first Andradas has confirmed that it will stop citing: “If throughout today we do not have official information from the Ministry in relation to the supply of AstraZeneca vaccines, this weekend we will stop citing people so as not to generate any disorder as of Wednesday of the week that comes”.

Regarding the basic health areas affected by the perimeter closure, those that exceed 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days with community transmission and a growing trend, There are 17 basic zones and three localities that are closed.

New basic health zones to be confined

From this Monday, April 19 the citizens of the following municipalities and basic health zones will be confined. You will not be able to leave them except for the exceptions contemplated in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid. The measures will be valid for 14 days, reviewable depending on their evolution.

In the city of Madrid Castelló (Salamanca) Eloy Gonzalo (Chamberí) In other municipalities Olive Valley and Majadahonda (Majadahonda)

Basic areas that maintain or extend the measures

The evolution has not allowed a series of municipalities and health zones to get out of the restrictions. They keep the measurements for another week.

In the city of Madrid Villa de Vallecas Rejas and Quinta de los Molinos (San Blas-Canillejas) Decks (Decks) Silvano (Hortaleza) Chopera (Arganzuela) Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro) Virgin of Begoña (Fuencarral) In other municipalities Manzanares el Real Villanueva del Pardillo The Princess and Barcelona (Móstoles) Las Margaritas (Getafe) San Fernando de Henares Collars Moralzarzal

Basic zones that remove restrictions

Finally, since Monday, April 19 the restrictions of the following municipalities and basic health zones will be eliminated after a good epidemiological evolution.