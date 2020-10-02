Limiting mobility is one of the main objectives of the new Order decreed by Health to try to control the pandemic in municipalities whose incidence is very high. These provisions will begin to be applied in Madrid capital and nine other municipalities starting at 22:00 tonight.

But there are a series of trips that will be allowed, and for this there are some documents that agents can claim that monitor the restriction of mobility in perimeter areas

Assistance to health centers, services and establishments

To go to hospital emergencies, there is no regulated document. In case of visiting a medical specialist, physiotherapist, psychologist or dentist, it will be enough to present the receipt that proves having a previous appointment.

Compliance with labor, professional, business obligations

Still There is no official and unique document in Spain that serves as a safe-conduct for work, professional or business reasons. But the Community of Madrid launched a month ago certificate that allows the bearer to justify entry and exit of the areas where restrictions were decreed. Can be downloaded here.

Assistance to university, teaching and educational centers

Students studying in a different municipality must request a document that proves it. In the absence of the safe conduct, the personal membership card for these centers it could serve to justify the displacement in question.

Return to the place of habitual residence

In case you have been surprised by these restrictions outside the place of residence, you can return to the usual address. To justify it, the registration certificate or National Identity Document (DNI).

Assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people

It is valid any document stating that a relative has some degree of dependency granted. So, lAgents can accompany the person to the dependent’s home to check.

To financial and insurance entities that cannot be deferred

Banks and insurance companies can issue supporting documents to clients who imperatively need to carry out procedures in municipalities affected by mobility limitations.

Required or urgent actions before public, judicial or notarial bodies

In this case, prior appointments on mobile phones or printed are worth. In this way, the appointment with a public, judicial or notarial body can be justified before the Police.

Renewals of permits and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed

Administrations can issue justifications to carry out these steps, as well as sending previous appointments to justify a move between affected municipalities.

Taking official exams or tests that cannot be postponed

In the event that you are going to go to some official exam (such as driving), the different organisms can issue documents that prove that the person is required on the indicated date that scrolls.

Due to force majeure or situation of need

This last section affects other assumptions that the standard does not contemplate and require the mobility of people. During the alarm state, this example was proposed for the caring for animals or urban gardens, although in some municipalities it was allowed and in others not. A possible sanction It will depend on the decision of the agents, although the fines are actionable.