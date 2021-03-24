Production plant of the German caravan manufacturer Knauss, in Jandelsbrunn, Germany, last week. ANDREAS GEBERT / Reuters

Spring has brought the first green shoots of the year to the eurozone, which since last summer have been reluctant to reach the Union as a whole and were barely visible in some countries, such as Germany. This month has left maximum activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors, although the latter has not finished entering the growth path due to mobility limitations. The British consultancy IHS Markit, which prepares a monthly advance economic indicator – the PMI – assures that the European powers “exceeded expectations” of improvement this month, but doubts that growth will last: the restrictive measures announced recent days in Europe, he says, “have deteriorated prospects.”

The IHS Markit flash index (leading) for the Euro zone places industrial activity in March at 62.4 points (57.9 in February), its highest level since 1997, while commercial activity stood at 48.8 points (45.7 in February), a record in seven months. The composite index, which brings together the two sectors, registered its highest in eight months: 52.5 points (compared to 48.8 in February). This indicator is prepared from a panel of 5,000 companies in the euro area, which valued from 0 to 100 the evolution of their business in March compared to the previous month. A figure above 50 indicates growth in activity; below, a contraction.

The sharp difference in the evolution of industrial and commercial activity is cause for concern among British analysts, who speak of a “divergent trend” between the two sectors. “The two-speed nature of the economy is likely to persist for a while longer, as manufacturers benefit from a recovery in global demand, but consumer-facing services companies continue to be constrained by restrictions,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist. from IHS.

The most outstanding figure of the month, according to the financial one, is the growth of manufacturing production, which stood at 63 points (the highest since 1997), as a result of the increase in international consumption. This very high manufacturing rate was mainly absorbed by Germany and France, according to IHS.

The growth in world demand is reflected in the high number of orders for exports that March leaves, “it was rarely exceeded in the history of the study.” To this heavy consumption must be added the difficulties in the transport of goods due to the restrictions of the pandemic – which has caused “record” delays in product deliveries – which has also led to an increase in prices.

Williamson warns: “The rebound in demand for manufactured products is driving costs up at the fastest pace in the last decade. These cost pressures will likely translate into higher consumer price inflation in the coming months. “

The services sector, meanwhile, has advanced slightly this month towards expansion, but the gains in March are likely to be lost in the coming weeks due to restrictions. Germany, the only country that showed an expansion of the tertiary sector this month, has asked its citizens on Tuesday to stay at home this Easter, reversing the economic opening that began at the beginning of March.

“Given that France and Germany have reimposed blockade measures in recent days, and that other countries have extended containment measures throughout the bloc, economic activity will not recover strongly until the second half of this year,” Oxford Economics analysts say in a note.

However, among the 5,000 companies consulted, long-term optimism still persists. The one-year expectations in the activity stand at 66 points out of 100, as in February, the highest figure in two years.