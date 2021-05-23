Restrictions In a large part of Finland, 50 people can gather and drink until midnight, but Helsinki is still strict – These restrictions are now in force

Corona restrictions have been lifted by region as the epidemic eases. Regional situations and constraints vary widely.

In Finland the phasing out of society’s corona restrictions has begun, as the epidemic situation has improved from high spring infection counts. On Sunday, 121 infections were diagnosed in Finland.

Restrictions vary from region to region, as there are large differences in the disease situation between cities, municipalities, and hospital districts.

For example, in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the incidence rate is 81. In Pirkanmaa it is 27 and in Northern Savonia seven.

The incidence rate indicates the number of infections per one hundred thousand inhabitants in the past two weeks.

Nine the hospital district is currently in the process of spreading or accelerating the epidemic. Pirkanmaa, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia and Länsi-Pohja are in the acceleration phase. The Hus region, Southwest Finland, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme and Central Ostrobothnia are in a more serious or spreading phase.

The rest of Finland is at the basic level of the epidemic, ie the incidence of infections is low.

The HS compiled the existing interest rate restrictions by region. Up-to-date interest rate restrictions and guidelines for regional government agencies can be found from here.

Restrictions on gatherings: Restrictions on gatherings for six people still exist in Helsinki, but the limit has already risen to 50 people in ten provinces

In Uusimaa and Päijät-Häme, events for up to six people can currently be organized.

Even small meetings must follow the instructions of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on safety distances and hygiene arrangements.

If the epidemic situation remains favorable, the Coordination Working Group in the Hus area recommends that the Regional Government Agency be able to increase the number of public events to a maximum of ten indoor and 50 outdoor from the beginning of June.

In the hospital districts of Southwest Finland, Kanta-Häme and Central Ostrobothnia, events for a maximum of ten people are permitted in accordance with the safety instructions. In Central Ostrobothnia, events for 20 people can be organized outdoors in the same way.

From Monday, the six-person gathering limit in Länsi-Pohja will also increase to ten people.

In Kymenlaakso and Satakunta, events for up to 20 people can currently be organized.

In South Karelia, it is allowed to hold events indoors for up to 20 people and outdoors for up to 50 people.

In all of these, maximum numbers of people are allowed if the events follow the THL and the Ministry of Education and Culture’s safety guidelines on distances and hygiene.

Middle Finland, North Savo, South Savo, Eastern Savonia, North Karelia, South Ostrobothnia, Vaasa, North Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Lapland can accommodate events for up to 50 people.

In these areas, public events for more than 50 people can be organized if the safety instructions are followed, ie participants have the opportunity to avoid close contact with each other.

In Pirkanmaa, events for up to 50 people can be organized in accordance with safety instructions.

Restrictions on the meeting of regional government agencies do not apply to private events. However, the government recommends that general safety guidelines be followed at private events as well, so that the epidemic situation does not worsen.

Restaurant restrictions: In Helsinki, bars are allowed to drink until the evening, for example in Oulu until midnight

Restrictions on restaurants are stricter than in the rest of the country in five provinces in the spread phase: Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Southwest Finland and Central Ostrobothnia.

In these provinces, food restaurants are allowed to drink alcohol until 7 pm and the restaurant may be open for more than an hour.

Restaurants that focus on drinking alcohol must stop selling alcohol at 6 p.m., but restaurants may be open until 7 p.m.

In the areas of the acceleration phase, ie in South Karelia, Kymenlaakso, Pirkanmaa and Länsi-Pohja, restaurants can be open until 11 pm and drinks must be stopped an hour earlier.

Elsewhere in the country, restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol until 24:00 and restaurants are allowed to be open an hour later.

Size in the country, food restaurants can occupy 75 percent of customer seats, in on-premises restaurants half. Restrictions apply to indoor, not outdoor terraces.

Karaoke and Dancing are prohibited.

Throughout Finland, restaurant customers must be instructed to sit still and there must be a sufficient distance between customers both indoors and outdoors. The terraces must also have their own seating area.

Outdoor seating restrictions and a ban on dancing do not apply to the outdoor terraces.

Square restrictions do not apply to gas station restaurants or takeaway sales.

In the areas of the spreading phase, there is a regulation to ensure safety distances

The safety clearance regulation means that safety clearances must be ensured in premises open to the public or intended for the residence of a limited number of customers and participants. Those responsible for using the facilities should ensure that people can avoid close contact with each other.

The security injunction applies to private and public sector actors.

The safety interim decision is valid in the Hus area as well as in Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso and Central Ostrobothnia.

In Länsi-Pohja and Pirkanmaa, the safety injunction is still valid on Sunday.