Glasgow (Reuters)

Organizers said that it was decided to hold the final match of the Scottish Football Cup between the Saint Johnston and Hibernian teams due to the restrictions imposed in the city of Glasgow to limit the spread of infection with the Corona virus.

The match was scheduled to be attended by 600 fans, before the Scottish government announced that some restrictions would continue to be applied in Glasgow for at least another week, due to the increasing number of cases of the rapidly spreading virus.

“Accordingly, the Scottish government has confirmed that public attendance will not be permitted in the final match of the Scottish Cup,” the match organizers said in a statement.

The match will be held at Hampden Park Stadium on May 22nd.