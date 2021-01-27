Restrictions Hus opposed the opening of hobby activities for children and young people in the Helsinki metropolitan area

Hus should have maintained the current restrictions.

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) would have maintained the current restrictions, says Hus’s chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi.

Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo announced today, Wednesday, that they will open hobby activities for children and young people.

“Hus’s recommendation was that these current restrictions be extended,” Mäkijärvi told HS.

According to Mäkijärvi, with these communicable disease figures and their current development, it would have been in accordance with the precautionary principle favored by Hus.

Mäkijärvi emphasizes that Hus’s perspective is specifically related to health and the communicable disease situation.

“Of course, there are other perspectives and justifications for this. Municipalities have the power to decide on their own premises and this has been used here. ”

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group reported a limited opening of hobby activities at a press conference on Wednesday.

Finnish government line decision to the contrary the coordination group justified the negative consequences that the closure of hobby activities has already had.

At worst, the health consequences of restricting hobbies will not be visible for years to come, the mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori said.

“The low mobility of young people is already a problem and has worsened during the corona.”

The closure of children’s hobbies has caused particular resentment because of thisthat many adult activities, such as bars and adult leisure activities, have been able to continue to a limited extent.

“The restrictions have been disproportionate and have targeted children and young people too much,” said the Mayor of Espoo Jukka Mäkelä said.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented the decision of the Helsinki Metropolitan Corona Coordination Group to start opening up hobby activities for children and young people, recalling that the government’s policy is that no restrictions should be relaxed now.

Marin commented on the matter when he arrived at the Estate House for board negotiations.

