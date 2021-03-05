Restrictions HS information: A solution is being found for the complete closure of sports facilities, the government is expected to pass a new bill next week

The government intends to remove the point of infectious disease that limits the possibility of closure to facilities for more than ten people.

Government According to HS, it intends to pass a new bill next week to completely close gyms and other sports facilities, for example.

The government wants to amend the newly reformed Communicable Diseases Act, which the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and regional administrations argued last and this week.

The Communicable Diseases Act allows authorities to close the premises of private companies to curb the corona epidemic. However, under current law, the possibility of foreclosure only applies to interiors “used for the simultaneous stay of more than ten customers or participants”.

Avit, responsible for closure decisions, has interpreted that the law allows facilities to remain open if the number of participants is limited to ten. According to STM’s interpretation, the law should completely exclude premises that are normally used for the stay of more than ten people.

In STM various options have been sought since Tuesday.

The amendment is intended to make section 58 g of the Communicable Diseases Act by deleting the reference to section 58 d, which excludes the possibility of excluding holdings of less than ten people.

The change is quite small and does not necessarily require an extensive change in the explanatory memorandum to the law or a long consultation process.

However, it would mean that all gyms, dance halls or even yoga halls could be closed in areas if there have been at least 50 infections in the last 14 days and the clusters of infections cannot be reliably traced.

In addition, expert estimates suggest that the number of infections should, among other things, lead to a significant increase in the need for hospital and intensive care.

Contrary to the government’s original intention, the closures would therefore also apply to small premises that are normally used for stays of less than ten people.

STM: n instructed in February that the regional authorities would completely close, among other things, sports and other sports facilities for private entrepreneurs if there were an alarming number of coronavirus infections in the area.

STM is for several once tried to get the heads of the authorities to turn, arguing that the purpose of the law is to close places in order to reduce the number of human contacts and the amount of virus.

Last Tuesday Avit said their last word and did not back down from their position. STM then announced that it would rapidly consider clarifying the law.

HS data according to STM, it seeks to discuss the law with regional government authorities.

It wants to ensure that, following this change, the authorities are actually prepared to close places if the viral situation in the area is of concern as defined by law.

It is apparently intended that the facilities designated for closure may continue to be used for the supervised leisure activities of children born in 2008 and younger.

With STM and regional governments have had controversy along the coronavirus crisis.

In addition to the closure of gyms, authorities have refused to impose mandatory coronavirus testing at borders, even though many jurists say it is already quite possible under current law.

Ministries may direct but not order the authorities to act in any way.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) apologized on Monday ambiguity over interpretation. He stressed that the decision-making power in this matter lies with the regional authorities.