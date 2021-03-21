Restrictions HS data: Government to introduce separate law to restrict movement and disguise – with a view to coming into force in just over a week

At Friday’s meeting of the chairmen of the governing parties, it was assessed that the corona situation in the worst areas could not be brought under control without more robust measures.

Several according to sources, the government intends to propose a separate law early this week that would provide for restrictions on movement and mask coercion to curb coronavirus infections.

The preparation of a separate law was accelerated after the chairmen of the governing parties met on Friday. At least officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Justice are involved in the preparation of the Government’s proposal.

A separate law would be enacted under Article 23 of the Constitution (fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances).

On Friday according to HS sources, the Conference of Presidents confirmed that the existing restrictions or small additional restrictions would not lead to a sufficient reduction in coronavirus infections. In addition, the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) has recommended restrictions on movement and mask compulsion.

Especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku, the number of infections has increased alarmingly, despite a number of restrictions. For example restaurants have been closed for almost two weeks, but it has only slowed the growth of infections somewhat.

Decision the sending of a law to parliament requires a decision by the plenary session of the government, which must be reviewed by the chancellor of justice.

According to HS, the governing parties have not yet fully agreed on all the details of the restrictions.

There has been controversy over the status of young people and children, among other things. Among other things, the Left Alliance has insisted that schools could still be quite open.

Government the aim is for parliament to enact a separate law restricting outdoor travel and requiring a mask within a week of being sent to parliament.

The law would initially enter into force in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the areas of the Turku region where the coronavirus pandemic is worst.

If Parliament adopts a separate law, official assistance from other authorities and possibly the Defense Forces is likely to be needed to enforce it, as the police do not have sufficient resources to enforce it.

Legislative drafting has been known to a rather small group and not even all ministers are aware of the new turn.

The preparation for the weekend has been reluctant to be made public, as it could make it difficult to reach a politically difficult reconciliation over the final details between the governing parties. There is also a cross-section of regulations within the parties.

Next time, the government is scheduled to meet on Monday or no later than Tuesday to get a separate law in parliament as soon as possible.

Prior to the proposal, the government may convene parliamentary groups.

Law rushing is also justified by the timetable. It is possible to open restaurants with certain opening restrictions on Monday, March 29, but its government apparently wants a separate law to block it.

The Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs last drew the Government’s attention in mid-March to the fact that it could not appoint the highest state body, ie the Parliament. legislation.

One the main reason for the separate law is that there is no provision in the Standby Act under which the compulsory use of a mask could be prescribed.

Under the Emergency Preparedness Act, movement may be restricted to the right to reside and move in a certain locality or area, or restricted for a maximum of three months at a time, if it is necessary to combat a serious danger to human life or health.

HS is previously reported what kind of restrictions on movements have been outlined in the Council of State.

Read more: Such mobility provisions are now being drafted by the government: Cottage trips would not be restricted, small schoolchildren would continue in contact education

Government parties the Greens in particular, the Left Alliance and the RKP have been very wary of restrictions on movement.

Read more: “It would seem absurd that shopping malls could be open, but the movement of people is restricted ”- there is not much enthusiasm for restrictions on movement in government parties either

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve said on Thursday discussed the situation in Turku and possible restrictions on movement with Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister for Family and Basic Services.

“Restricting movement could be necessary in areas with high levels of infection,” he said.

HS told the government on Tuesday last week details of the movement restrictions prepared by the However, these may still change.

According to the draft in preparation, movement would be restricted for a maximum of three weeks in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku and possibly in their surrounding municipalities.

There would be no roadblocks like last spring.

The premise is that trips to the cottages would not be restricted. However, it may be that traveling other than to your own or rented cottage or apartment is at least not recommended. However, the regulation on cottage trips is still pending.

You could go to work if the work cannot be done remotely.

In preparation according to a draft last week, the necessary trade would be possible. In addition to visiting grocery stores, pharmacies and petrol stations, the necessary transactions could also be considered necessary. transactions in other shops.

Grades 1-3 could continue schooling in contact teaching. Instead, it is open whether, for example, 4th-6th graders should switch to distance learning.

Outside should, according to the draft, exercise freely and freely outdoors, as long as they do it alone, with those living in the same household or with one outside their own household.

Restrictions but also freedom outdoors would be in effect around the clock.

The government has also discussed whether the restriction of movement should be imposed only in the evening and at night, as one of the main concerns of the authorities is the increasing number of infections at household parties. However, this is not the number one option.

Home peace could not be disturbed by this law either, but the police could alert the scene if there seem to be several people outside going to the same address. It would also be possible for the police to fine the offender for the movement restriction.