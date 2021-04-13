Restrictions HS data: After full closure, a slightly longer opening time is considered for food restaurants than for bars, in the worst disease areas, dispensing would end at 5 p.m.

The full closure of the restaurants is coming to an end on April 18, that is, on the Sunday of this week. Mara, who represents the tourism and restaurant industry, criticizes the government for not having precise information on the restrictions after the closure.

Restaurants the full closure is coming to an end with this outlook on April 18, this Sunday.

However, from Monday onwards, the opening hours of the restaurants, the number of drinks and the number of customer seats will be strictly limited.

The government is currently preparing a decree outlining the restrictions.

According to the HS, the worst-off areas of the epidemic would be subject to the most stringent restrictions allowed by the new amendment.

In the model under discussion, restaurants should stop dispensing in the worst disease areas at 5 p.m. In alcohol-intensive restaurants, doors should close at 6 p.m. However, food restaurants would be getting a slightly longer opening hours. For them, the closing time has been considered at 7 p.m.

Discussions are still ongoing and changes may still take place.

The regulation is likely to be issued on Friday.

In those areas, where the disease situation is better, regulation would be looser than in the worst disease areas.

The idea is also to review the restrictions quite soon, possibly in the time of May Day.

It is hoped that, with the restrictions, it would even be necessary to saw back, but that regulation would be gradually eased if the disease situation only allows.

Government the decree in preparation is based on an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, which is due to be approved by Parliament on Wednesday.

Board proposal According to the Commission, the drinking time of restaurants could, if the disease situation so requires, be set to end at the earliest at 5 pm and the catering establishments to be closed at 6 pm.

In alcohol-intensive restaurants, the number of customers could be limited to a third of the usual and in other restaurants to half.

The regulation may also, for example, require a mandatory table reservation.

Statutory opening and drinking restrictions are the maximum restrictions that can be invoked when they are necessary to combat an epidemic.

In other words, regulations issued by the government can also provide for lighter restrictions.

According to current information, this would be the case even in the worst disease areas, at least as far as the opening hours of food restaurants are concerned.

Restaurants have been closed in the worst disease areas for six weeks soon.

Prior to the full closure, dispensing had to be stopped no later than 10 pm and the doors of the restaurants had to be closed no later than 11 pm.

These restrictions continue to apply in areas where a full closure has not been deemed necessary.

After the closure, the restrictions on restaurants would therefore be stricter in the worst disease areas than they were before.

In addition to the restrictions on opening hours, liquor and customer seats, the so-called dance ban previously laid down, according to which customers must be instructed to sit indoors, will also remain in force.

Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health issued its report on the new restrictions last Wednesday.

It stressed, among other things, that the government should pay close attention to the differences and risks between different types of restaurants in its statutory regulations.

It says the regulation to close food restaurants before 9 p.m. should be “behind a particularly high threshold.”

The committee considered that when issuing regulations, the government should also take into account the regional disease situation and, if necessary, impose restrictions on a smaller area than in the province.

Tourism- and CEO of Mara, representing the restaurant industry Timo Lappi criticizes the government for not receiving definitive and definitive information on post – closure restaurant restrictions until a few days before the closure ends. He describes the schedule as unreasonable.

“A few days will be left to react and decide whether to open or not.”

Lapland emphasizes that decisions should be made on, for example, how much staff can be kept and how much food is procured.

Provided the restrictions in the worst disease areas are largely in line with the strictest limits allowed by law, and even food restaurants would have to close their doors early in the evening, it would be a severe blow to the industry, according to Lapland.

For dinner restaurants, that would mean they couldn’t work in practice at all, he says.

“It would practically mean continuing the closure under another name.”

Nightclubs and karaoke restaurants are already blocked by a so-called dance ban, he recalls. Stopping drinking in the early evening would also prevent pubs from operating, as they often only open their doors in the afternoon.

“It would be a relief for lunch restaurants and cafes that could open.”