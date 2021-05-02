Restrictions HS brings together current restrictions – Government to announce restaurant easing in coming week

Restrictions vary within Finland according to the disease situation. Baseline areas have lighter restrictions than areas of acceleration and propagation.

In Finland the dismantling of services that were closed due to the coronavirus epidemic has gradually begun. The change that most affected the street scene has been in effect since April 19, when the full closure of restaurants ended.

Restrictions vary within Finland, as each regional government agency and municipality considers the need for restrictions in its own territory. In general, so-called baseline areas have lighter restrictions than areas of acceleration and propagation.

Most recently restaurant restrictions were relaxed in Satakunta and Ostrobothnia from May Day, as the disease situation in the areas was considered to have improved.

Currently, restaurant restrictions are the strictest in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia and the Itä-Savo hospital district.

Alcohol may be served from 7 am to 5 pm. In the restaurant, where alcohol consumption is the Main Business, the opening hours are from 5 am to 6 pm. Other restaurants may be open to restaurant customers from 5 to 7 p.m.

If the main activity of the restaurant is drinking, one third of the customer seats may be used indoors. Other restaurants use half of the customer seats indoors.

Indoors, guests must sit in their own seats. Thus, for example, karaoke and Dancing are prohibited.

On the outdoor terraces, each guest must have their own seating area and care must be taken to maintain distances. Restrictions on the number of seats and a “dance ban” do not apply to outdoor terraces.

In Kanta-Häme restaurant restrictions are otherwise the same as in the areas mentioned above, but drinking times are longer than an hour.

In a restaurant where liquor is the main industry, the liquor ends at 6 pm, and the shop may be open to restaurant customers from 5 am to 7 pm. At other restaurants, drinks end at 7 p.m., and guests can be welcomed from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The mildest restaurant restrictions are in Åland, Southern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Central Ostrobothnia, Northern Ostrobothnia, Lapland, Northern Savonia, North Karelia, Central Finland, Ostrobothnia, Satakunta and the South Savo Hospital District.

When the main business is on-premises, half of the customer seats are in use. Other restaurants use 75% of the customer seats indoors.

Drinking ends at 10 pm, and catering shops may be open to restaurant customers from 5 am to 11 pm.

Also in these areas, guests must have their own place both indoors and on the outdoor terraces. Even in areas with less severe restrictions, a ban on singing and dancing applies indoors to restaurants.

Government reviews restaurant restrictions weekly based on regional disease situation. According to HS data a wider review of restaurant restrictions is currently underway to assess the situation across the country.

The government is due to make decisions on further easing of restrictions next Thursday. In that case, they can take effect on Friday, May 7th.

The reductions would apply, for example, to restrictions on food restaurants and terraces, such as opening hours. If the disease situation improves, relief can also come to other restaurants.

Some the regions will significantly ease their assembly restrictions from Monday, May 3rd.

In the areas of Lapland, Central Ostrobothnia, South Savo, North Karelia and North Savo, public meetings or general meetings for more than 50 people can be held indoors and in regionally delimited outdoor areas from Monday.

At events, the public must be divided into a number of demarcable areas or auditoriums with a clear protection zone between them.

The audience should be directed to their own seating, and each area can accommodate up to 50 people. Each of these auditoriums or areas must have its own passageways, event staff and services.

The organizer of an event or event should keep people in different areas apart.

In other hospital districts, the number of people allowed for public events and meetings remains at six, ten, or twenty, depending on the disease situation. These events should also be organized in accordance with safety intervals and health instructions.

However, in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, for example, all indoor and outdoor public events are prohibited until 16 May.

Gyms and other sports facilities have been allowed to open their doors to customers in even the worst epidemic areas since Thursday, April 29th.

However, for example, a gym entrepreneur must ensure that safety gaps are implemented in the premises. Group exercise classes, for example, are also possible in the Helsinki metropolitan area, as long as a maximum of six people participate in them and it is possible to follow health safety guidelines.

On Monday, May 3, youth facilities in the metropolitan area will be opened on a limited basis. They require the use of a mask by those over 12 years of age and limit the number of participants to ensure that the facilities are spacious.

Korkeasaari Zoo will also open its doors on May 3, but most of the zoo’s interior will remain closed.

On the same day, Helsinki’s upper secondary schools and secondary schools will also switch completely to contact teaching. Until now, teaching has been organized on an alternating model.