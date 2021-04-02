Restrictions Helsinki-based Töölö Gym kept its doors open despite the regulations of the avi, police assisted inspectors in emptying the gym

Another Helsinki gym is also to blame for the inspectors, but its doors have so far remained closed to the authorities.

Police gave official assistance when the inspectors of the City of Helsinki’s environmental services closed the Töölö Gym in Helsinki on Friday.

Gym owner Juha-Pekka Tuovinen said as early as Thursday For financial messages, he does not intend to comply with the decision of the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) on Wednesday, according to which, among other things, gyms must keep their doors closed in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus infections.

Avi’s decision concerns Uuttamaa, Päijät-Häme, Kanta-Häme and South Karelia. The order came into force on April 1 and will last for two weeks.

In addition to Töölö Gym, the decision has been openly opposed by a few other gyms, who believe that the AVI has vaguely defined who is allowed to use the gym during the restrictions. Avi has mentioned professional athletes as such a group.

Helsinki Head of the City Environmental Services Unit Riikka Åberg tells HS that he has received information about the continuation of operations at Töölö Gym through an infectious disease doctor.

“Police visited the scene on Thursday night but did not take action alone. Today, Friday, our two inspectors set out to see if the gym is violating the ban imposed by the avin, ”says Åberg.

“It turned out that the key decision was clearly violated. There were fitness enthusiasts in the gym, and the activities were in full swing. ”

According to Åberg, some of those in the gym had to show proof that they are professional athletes.

“But there were also many who did not meet this definition.”

Åbergin according to the police, the crowd was removed from the hall with the help of the police, and representatives of the environmental health unit had gone over the phone with the owner of the hall to review the content of the avin decision as to what the professional athlete means.

Åberg says that the emptying of Töölö Gym eventually went smoothly.

“According to the inspectors, the owner of the site gradually began to understand the requirements of the law.”

However, according to Åberg, this is not necessarily the case.

“At least we are seriously considering making a request for an investigation. This was such an exceptional case. ”

Avin According to Åberg, Kaisaniemi Fitness Village, which inspectors have tried to enter without success, is being monitored for other gyms in the Helsinki Environmental Services area that have openly protested against the decision.

“You can only get there with a pass because there is no reception. No one came to open the door when our inspectors inside tried. The police are monitoring the situation, so there is currently no definite information. ”

According to Åberg, any clarification of the content of the restrictions is a matter for Avi.

“The agency is well aware of the situation.”

Åberg calls on entrepreneurs to take responsibility, which he says has internalized.

“I fully understand that entrepreneurs can also be tired of this corona situation, but we all need to be aware of our responsibilities and follow the regulations that have been issued.”