The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, said in parliament this morning that the tough restrictions which had been introduced by her government had led to a 49 percent drop in the number of Covid cases in the last 15 days.

She added that the restrictions, which include the closure of bars and restaurants, would be eased in a phased and secure manner.

Armengol has come under great pressure to ease some of the restrictions.

