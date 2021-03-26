Restrictions Government’s own assessment: Restrictions on movement can increase loneliness, mental health problems and public dissatisfaction

The explanatory memorandum of the bill discusses the possible negative consequences of restrictions on movement. Despite the risks, the proposal considers that the disadvantages would be smaller in relation to the benefits of the restrictions.

In opposition Basic Finns in particular have highlighted the adverse effects that restrictions on movement planned by the government could have.

“Families are losing their livelihoods. There will be depression, mental health problems, even suicides. How much will it cost?” asked the chairman of the Basic Finns’ parliamentary group Ville Tavio at Question Time on Thursday.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) acknowledged that restrictions on movement are undesirable and have side effects and negative effects.

Parliament is beginning to discuss enabling restrictions on movement bill today is friday. Even if it were approved, the restrictions would not automatically pop up. Following the adoption of the law, a regulation should be enacted to introduce them in the worst epidemic areas.

The government itself acknowledges that restrictions on movement have a number of negative effects. This is described in the explanatory memorandum to the bill:

Social impacts

Presentation according to him, the closure of social facilities and the interruption of hobbies as a result of restrictions on mobility would worsen the situation of already vulnerable people in particular.

These groups include, for example, lonely young people at risk of exclusion, mental and substance abuse rehabilitators, migrants, the elderly and the disabled.

“Restrictions on movement can cause dissatisfaction, undermine the mental resilience of citizens and, for example, lead to increased loneliness and mental health problems. This may mean that police duties, accidents and other contacts with the authorities may increase, ”the assessment states.

The need for child protection could also increase with, among other things, intolerance and increasing intimate partner violence. Victims of intimate partner violence could find it more difficult to seek help.

Restrictions on movement can also have a wide range of indirect effects on human health. With them, for example, outdoor group sports and team sports would be prohibited.

Of these threats nevertheless, the proposal considers that the disadvantages would be smaller in relation to the benefits of the restrictions.

“This is due in particular to the estimated short duration of the restrictive measures to be put in place, their targeting to well-defined municipal areas and the fact that a significant number of restrictive measures are already in place,” the explanatory memorandum states.

Restrictions on movement have been justified by the worsening coronavirus situation, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku. Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) by without restrictions health care threatens to be overloaded during the next weeks.

The explanatory memorandum to the bill estimates that restrictions on movement could reduce contacts by 25%.

Economic effects

Movement restrictions could, according to the Ministry of Finance, cause a notch of about 0.4 percentage points in GDP growth.

As a result, production in several industries would shrink during the restrictions. The growth-slowing effect of the restrictions would be strongest in the second quarter of this year.

Impact on employment

Movement restrictions likely to increase layoffs, the explanatory memorandum to the bill is assessed.

They would hit service sectors particularly hard, which employ a large number of immigrants, women and young people. Youth unemployment could be prolonged.

“The slowdown in GDP growth and declining employment would be reflected in public finances in the form of weaker tax revenue growth as well as increased unemployment spending,” the presentation estimates.

Impact on business

The bill the impact assessment states that, for example, hotels and personal service companies such as hairdressers and beauty services would not have customers during mobility restrictions.

In addition, the restrictions would have a major impact on specialty trade.

Specialty shops and hairdressing salons would not be ordered to close, but since non-essential transactions would be prohibited, they should not be allowed in practice. For example, purchasing food and medicines or visiting the post office has been considered necessary.

