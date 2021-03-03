Restrictions Government: The aim is to decide on Friday on the regulations implementing the Emergency Preparedness Act – Kiuru: “Are we Finns going to take care of this?”

On Wednesday, the Board held talks at the Helsinki Estates House on the coronavirus situation and, among other things, the introduction of a contingency law.

According to the Government bulletin, the preparation of the implementation regulations will continue. The aim is to make decisions on the regulations at the Government session on Friday, March 5. After they are given to Parliament, the government announced Wednesday before nine in the evening.

Wednesday’s talks were marked by fresh, very high infection rates. The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) reported 797 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said at the Helsinki Estates House before the negotiations that the high number of infections did not come as a surprise.

“There have been several weeks of warnings that the disease situation will get worse,” he said.

“Let’s start by the big national question of whether we Finns are going to take care of this.”

No fiber has taken a position, for example, on whether high levels of infection already lead to restrictions on outdoor movement or when it could be timely.

Restrictions on movement have been prepared in the Prime Minister’s Office, but they should not have been the subject of Wednesday’s talks.

“Today, we will certainly be discussing the tools we have at all. And yes, this time makes it quiet that although efforts have also been made to acquire tools, it is not very easy to push with a rope, ”Kiuru said before the negotiations.

He stressed that all actors should now commit to a “full” implementation of the three-week closure. Otherwise, the epidemic situation will worsen.

“I am very worried about my sorrows and the fact that a commitment of this country to the fact that all means are used.”

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) did not comment on Wednesday night’s talks before they began.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Green) said the recent infection figures look “really bad,” but still not surprising.

Among other things, Ohisalo was asked whether Uusimaa should now be isolated from the rest of the country, as was the case last spring, when a significant part of the infections come from Uusimaa.

“I have previously said that these local locks, the problem is that the disease has already spread to various parts of the country,” said Ohisalo.

Science- and the Minister of Culture Annika Saarikko (center) also noted that the high rate of infection did not come as a surprise.

Saarikko emphasized that the main goal now is to secure the carrying capacity of healthcare.

“The ultimate motive for all of this, of course, is that the ability of health care to receive all those who are coronary and other seriously ill would not be compromised. It is the starting point for all activities and it is the reason why the government works. ”

Wednesday the contingency laws discussed in the negotiations can be used in exceptional circumstances. The government stated exceptional circumstances on Monday, but it has not yet introduced a standstill law.

According to HS data there is a political agreement between the governing parties to make use of the provisions of the Standby Act. There is also a consensus that the early weeks of legal scholars criticism of those who became famous Articles 106 and 107 of the Emergency Preparedness Act make implementation regulations for Parliament.

Article 106 concentrates communication-related power and management responsibility in the Prime Minister’s Office. Section 107, on the other hand, allows the Government, in exceptional circumstances, to resolve a disagreement between administrative branches on the proposal of the Prime Minister as to which authority is to be dealt with in a matter.

In addition, the Board discussed Articles 86 and 88 of the Emergency Preparedness Act.

In its negotiations, the government received the latest assessment of the development of the coronavirus by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) over the next week and a half.