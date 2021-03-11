Restrictions Government discusses restrictions on movement in the evening – STM’s Voipio-Pulkki: In other countries, similar measures have been accompanied by precise restrictions on who can be met, where and how often

Restricting movement would mean a strong violation of people’s fundamental rights. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SD) has emphasized that action should therefore be absolutely necessary, proportionate and also effective.

Government is negotiating today, Thursday, on measures related to the corona situation. The HS will show the ministers’ comments live before the meeting.

During the negotiations, ministers will hear more about the preparatory work on movement restrictions. This is the first time that the government has discussed in more detail the restrictions on movement that are being prepared, although they have been prepared for a long time for the sake of certainty.

In government sources, the negotiation is described as a referral discussion that provides additional perspectives on preparation.

In preparation a number of difficult issues have arisen.

One key open question, for example, is defining who people could meet during a potential mobility restriction.

Also Strategy Director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki raised the issue at a press conference on Thursday.

“Restricting movement outside does not in itself reduce contacts. When you look at how other countries have used this tool, it is usually accompanied by very precise restrictions on who can meet, where and how often, ”he said.

“This entity will have to be considered when this restriction may have to be introduced.”

According to HS data THL has sent a statement to the government, in which it sees that the new variant of the coronavirus has spread so badly, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, that Finland should introduce more stringent measures than those already in place.

Thursday at the press conference, THL’s chief physician Taneli Puumalainen said the department hoped that “Finland has the capacity to introduce stricter restrictions very quickly if the situation so requires”.

“If we start going down the Estonian road, this need can come very quickly. It is good to have plans in place, but then, of course, their implementation depends on how necessary and proportionate their use is. ”

In Estonia, the corona epidemic has worsened rapidly and severe restrictive measures were introduced this week.

According to Voipio-Pulk, the figures concerning the development of the epidemic in Finland are now being monitored very closely at all levels of decision-making.

“Yes, we also need to give some time to the impact of these measures now in place. But if it seems that the curves are rising sharply upwards, it is clear that this issue is also being looked at, ”he said of the timetable for movement restrictions.

Prime minister Marin said on Wednesday that the government has in the desk box other draft regulations for the emergency law, for example, of all the sections that were in place last year and may need to be re-introduced later. They have been prepared since the last half of last year.

In connection with Thursday’s negotiations, according to BTI, there will also be an extraordinary session of the Government related to the introduction of the sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act.