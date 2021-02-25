Restrictions Government closes restaurants again with emergency legislation – Restaurant industry demands compensation package and clear framework for restrictions

Timo Lappi, CEO of the Tourism and Restaurant Services Association, says that the number of bankruptcies would increase even without new restrictions.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Thursday morning that restaurants will be closed under emergency legislation for three weeks from March 8 in areas in the process of accelerating and spreading the epidemic.

HS said earlier that the government had already done a decision in principle to establish exceptional circumstances in Finland. The main reason for finding exceptional circumstances is that restaurants cannot be closed under the current Infectious Diseases Act.

Managing Director of Mara, an interest group for the tourism and restaurant services industry Timo Lappi noted before a government briefing in the morning that the news of the re-announcement of exceptional circumstances since last spring is “very cold”.

“The crisis, which lasted for almost a year, has treated the industry, entrepreneurs and workers with a heavy hand. After the positive news at the end of last year, it is a huge disappointment that the virus has started to spread again, ”says Lapland.

According to Marin, the restaurants will be closed for three weeks and after that they will be reopened. According to Marin, even after the closure, restaurants will be promised other restrictions, such as the number of customer seats and opening hours. The government also announced on Thursday other restrictions that will take effect for the same period.

Lapland emphasizes that if restaurants are closed, it should be done only on the basis of necessity and proportionality. He notes that the restrictions must take into account at least three things: regional differences, restaurant operating models and the compensation package.

“If the closure of restaurants is decided upon, it should not be extended to the whole of Finland, but only where the situation requires it.”

According to Marin, the restaurants will be closed in areas in the acceleration and spreading phase. In the basic areas, restaurants will not be closed. On Wednesday, the hospital districts of Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, North Savo, North Karelia and South Savo were at the basic level.

According to Lapland, it should also be borne in mind that food restaurants, bars and karaoke pubs operate differently.

“Is it necessary to extend this to food restaurants? They can keep distances and customers don’t move very much. ”

Last spring government Tailors its own support package to restaurants because their operations were restricted through the Standby Act. According to Lapland, the compensation package must still be announced at the same time in connection with the closure decision. According to him, in many other countries, the state has been more generous in its compensation to areas restricted by law.

“Restaurants must be paid reasonable compensation for the loss of revenue caused by the closures. A proportionate amount of compensation and prompt payment are essential. We do not underestimate the infection situation, but the situation is also really bad in the industry, ”says Lapland.

Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (Central) and the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) said on Thursday that companies will be supported and the costs of restrictions will be reimbursed.

What matters for restaurants is how wide the closure is, what kind of operators it targets and how long the closure lasts. The best situation would be if the restrictions work and are allowed to reopen quickly.

According to Lapland, according to European examples, the closure of restaurants alone will not solve the worsening of the disease situation, which will mean that restaurants will have to keep their doors closed for a very long time.

“We understand that the situation is serious. I appeal to every company and customer that now is the time to take responsibility. ”