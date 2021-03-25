Restrictions Going to rental cottages would not be allowed during mobility restrictions – “You don’t dare go anywhere here now,” says a Turku resident who canceled his Levin trip.

THL recommends that Easter be celebrated at home rather than at the cottage. In the HS survey, you can tell what thoughts the movement restrictions planned for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku evoke.

Thousands Finns’ trip to the cottage threatens to be canceled, as the government’s proposal on travel restrictions would prevent the trip to a rental cottage.

The bill passed by the government to Parliament on Thursday allows movement for a holiday home that is in its own “ownership or permanent control”. Permanent management means, for example, a “long-term” lease or a cottage of a close relative, the proposal specifies.

Undersecretary Timo Lankinen clarified at a government briefing on Thursday that the draft refers to a holiday home that is in long-term use.

“Not one that is rented or has been rented for a short time,” Lankinen said.

According to Lankinen, it is not permitted for cottages or holiday homes to be rented outside restricted areas.

Despite several attempts, HS did not reach Lank on Thursday to comment on the cottage issue in more detail.

Also director of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen stated at the briefing that you can go to your own cottage or a cottage run by a family member. Instead, going to a cottage rented for a week is not allowed.

Government wants to temporarily restrict freedom of movement in areas with the worst coronavirus situation in Finland. Currently, the areas are the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku. Restrictions on movement are planned for three weeks.

However, it is not yet known whether the restrictions would take effect before the Easter season. The draft law states that the law aims to enter into force “as soon as possible” and would remain in force until 14 May.

However, it is only possible to adjust the actual movement restrictions for three weeks at a time.

THL recommended as early as Wednesdaythat Easter will be celebrated this year in the close circle and at home. In the press release, THL’s director Salminen hoped that people would consider twice whether a holiday elsewhere in Finland than in their place of residence or in their own cottage is absolutely necessary this Easter.

According to Salminen, the journeys of large groups of friends are associated with a significant risk of the spread of the disease.

Turku resident Tiina Vilppunen was already about to go to Levi with her husband and children and her familiar family for Easter.

“But I’m not afraid to go anywhere here now,” Vilppunen says, referring to the worsened disease situation.

The decision to skip the trip slowly strengthened during the spring, and Vilppunen’s family did not have time to book the cottage for this year.

“Apparently the group has visited Lapland quite a lot, and the cottages are really busy there. We have now come to the conclusion that it may be safer to spend a holiday at home. ”

Tiina Vilppunen plans to spend Easter at home renovating and going out with the dogs.­

Vilppunen says that he is divided on possible movement restrictions. On an individual level, it is a little difficult for her to understand them because it is not possible for her to keep safety gaps while working in kindergarten.

“They feel a little funny, because I see that at work I have a higher risk of getting infected than if we go on a dog run with a couple of friends,” says Vilppunen.

More broadly, however, he believes that movement restrictions have more benefits than disadvantages.

“Whether they will reduce the spread of infections.”

Coming restrictions would not show up very much in Vilppunen’s everyday life. Admittedly, hairdressing time had to be postponed due to overlapping hustle and bustle.

“I was thinking about trying to get time before the movement restrictions. On the other hand, the situation is what it is now, so maybe I’ll grow a little hair and book a new time when the situation is a little calmer. ”

Vilppunen plans to spend the coming Easter in the same signs as last year: when you can’t get to Lapland, time is spent renovating the home. With this in mind, Vilppunen’s spouse went to the hardware store to pick up supplies when it was still possible.

“Maybe next year we will get to Lapland again at Easter,” he says.

Finnair communications director Days Tallqvist says he understands that movement restrictions will only take effect after Easter. Therefore, he said, it is still difficult to assess how the restrictions will affect people’s Easter weekend trips.

According to Tallqvist, the company constantly monitors the flight booking situation. During the pandemic, Finnair’s ticket conditions have made it possible to postpone the reservation to next autumn, for example.

“Of course, it’s not worth flying on empty planes, but if people have reservations and they’re traveling, then naturally they fly,” Tallqvist says.

In some cases, a passenger who cancels their booking may get their money back according to Tallqvist. It is possible to get your money back from the ticket, for example, if an official order prevents the passenger from entering the country.

“So far, there have been no government decisions banning travel in the home country,” Tallqvist says.

However, he is not yet in a position to say whether the planned restriction on movement counts as such an official decision.

“It depends on the details of the restriction.”

Ramble VR also has a passenger traffic manager on the lines Topi Simola.

“Now we have to look at when the restrictions will take effect and whether they will take the form that has now been in the public eye.”

According to Simola, what matters is whether the restrictions take effect before or after Easter.

“In any case, it is clear that the restrictions will further reduce travel. We are well prepared for thin travel. ”

Like Finnair, VR’s customers can postpone the time of their trip free of charge. According to Simola, the company evaluates the return of money to its customers more closely when more information is given about movement restrictions.

HS is also told about Lomarenka, which sells holiday homes, that the company expects more detailed information on movement restrictions.