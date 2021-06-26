With the focus on stopping the entry into Argentina of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the national government decided to reduce from Monday from 2,000 to 600 the number of passengers that can arrive per day at the Ezeiza airport. And it left to the discretion of the provincial governments and the City of Buenos Aires the definition of where they will have to fulfill their quarantine those who return to Argentina between July 1 and August 31. That is, if travelers can isolate themselves at home or if they will have to go to a hotel.

Both in the City and in the Province of Buenos Aires said that the modality of isolation It will be defined this Monday.

The administrative decision on the closure of borders was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic this Saturday. It establishes that the insulation must be of seven days from the test carried out in Ezeiza.

It also provides that the costs of the stay In the isolation places and the sequencing tests that are carried out in positive cases, they will be borne by the traveler. And that the authorities will establish how to make the collection of these expenses effective.

From the Buenos Aires government they anticipated that what they assess is that Travelers who test positive in Ezeiza must serve their 7-day isolation in a hotel. In this sense, there would be no changes with respect to how it was until now, in which people who test positive are placed under the Nation protocol and the City provides the hotel and medical equipment.

In the City, however, They did not clarify who would pay for that hotel stayIf the traveler himself or the Buenos Aires government, as it was until now.

What would happen to the passengers who live in the City and who upon their return they give negative of Covid in the test in Ezeiza? The Buenos Aires Government evaluates refer them to their homes to quarantine there for a week.

The authorities they would follow up, first by phone. But if on the third day, a person who should be isolated does not respond, a home visit would be made.

Travelers who reside in the City and test negative in Ezeiza could serve the quarantine at their homes. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Meanwhile, in the Province of Buenos Aires they did not define what will be the modality of the quarantine of travelers, although from what they have hinted so far, they do not have much confidence that people respect isolation at home.

In the Province they are upset with the behavior of Buenos Aires citizens who come from foreign trips. In the first week of controls -which were done with immigration officials- they detected that almost 40% of citizens did not respect mandatory home isolation of 10 days that the Federal Health Council ordered as a measure to prevent the arrival of new variants of Covid-19.

The second week was not much better. Between June 15 and 23, they sent inspectors to Vicente López (28% non-compliance); Almirante Brown (40%); Tiger (15%); February 3 (27%); Quilmes (33%); La Plata (31%); Bahía Blanca (54% of absences at home); Mar del Plata (58%); Olavarría (25%) and Villa Gesell (34%).



40% of the Buenos Aires residents who returned from abroad did not comply with the restrictions. Photo Luciano Thieberger

“Social behavior is regrettable. There is nothing more comfortable than quarantining or isolating yourself at home. But society is not very supportive“They complained near Axel Kicillof’s office this Saturday.

At the same time, the Government advisers reviewed the details of the DNU to determine how the application of the new restrictions will be in the Buenos Aires jurisdiction.

In La Plata, they assure that the legal instrument will be designed over the weekend and that it will come into effect on Monday when it is officially announced.

The national provision warns that those who fail to comply with isolation or any of the other regulations established for the protection of public health in the framework of the health emergency, will be criminally denounced. And remember that the penalty for violating the measures to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic ranges from six months to two years in prison. In addition, the sanction provided for resistance or disobedience to orders issued by public officials is from 15 days to one year in prison.

