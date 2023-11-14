The future of MotoGP

While Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia fight point for point to win the 2023 world title, the top management of MotoGP and the five manufacturers present on the grid are all engaged in a political battle which promises to be no holds barred and which appears destined to shaping the future of the premier class of MotoGP for years to come. At the center of the debate there is always the infamous topic of ‘concessions’, that ‘aid’ system that Dorna had studied over the years to facilitate the recovery of brands in difficulty and which many would now like to modify with the aim of slowing down as much as possible the impressive domination that Ducati is exercising on the championship.

In reality, the original question concerns more than the Borgo Panigale house Honda and Yamaha. The two Japanese giants are going through a seemingly irreversible crisis of results which is forcing them to occupy the last positions on the starting grid race after race. L’Marc Marquez’s farewell to HRC to join a Ducati customer team, in which he will have a one-year-old bike, is a clear sign of how the imbalance of vehicles on the track is enormous. As reported by the site Autosport.com Carlos Ezpeleta, sporting director of MotoGP, recently presented a first draft of measures to be introduced to facilitate Asian homes to mend at least in part from the Europeans.

Aprilia and KTM attack Ducati

The central points of this proposal would be tires, engines and wild cards. Currently every pilot has the right to use 200 units of tires per season, both for race weekends and for testing. The proposal would be to bring the quota to 230 for Yamaha and Honda and 170 for Ducati, while KTM and Aprilia would be placed in an intermediate range. All obviously established based on the world points obtained in the previous season. The number of wildcards that can be fielded in the season would also be calculated in the same way, leaving Ducati without ‘invitations’ and vice versa increasing those of Japanese manufacturers.

Paradoxically, however, this proposal, which was also accepted by Ducati, KTM and Aprilia don’t like it. In fact, the objective of these two manufacturers would be to further penalize the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. The request would be to bring the Bolognese company down to just 140 tires per season. An unacceptable proposal for Ducati, especially if both KTM and Aprilia had to keep 200 tyres. Another of the points proposed concerns the number of engines that each pilot will have available for a season: currently there are seven, but in the case of the manufacturers with fewer points the number would rise. The confrontation, this time on the tables of sports politics, has just begun.