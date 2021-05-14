Restrictions Football matches in the metropolitan area are still played without an audience, but there is little hope for better – “There may be newer guidance”

The Communicable Diseases Act should be amended if public events in areas of acceleration and spread are to be made possible.

Football clubs in the metropolitan area will have to wait a long time for the matches to be taken to the audience. Clubs that are in pain with restrictions can offer viewers this wound mostly empty-handed or mock at the expense of restrictions by making the five-person audience a spectacle.

On Saturday, HIFK will let five spectators into the Veikkausliiga match against Ilve.

“We wanted to be responsible and ensure a safe event for the spectators involved. That is why we decided to take five people to Itäkatsomo, even though there was room for six in favor of the regulations. By limiting the number of spectators to five, we ensure that sufficient safety distances between spectators remain throughout the event, ”HIFK’s CEO Christoffer Perret commented in the press release.

HJK announced that they are playing Veikkausliiga matches so far without an audience. The next home game is on Monday against FC Lahti.

“We expect the authorities to treat sporting events held outdoors in the same way as other public events,” HJK said in a statement.

Teaching- and the Director General of Youth and Sports Policy of the Ministry of Culture (OKM) Esko Ranto explain what things limit public events with this wound.

“Public events are limited by the current Infectious Diseases Act, which sets certain frameworks. Another issue is the decisions of regional government agencies related to public events. Those decisions differ greatly from one part of Finland to another, depending on the level of each region. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has instructed regional government agencies with guidance letters. Ultimately, the competence lies with the regional government agencies, which have to comply with the binding provisions of the Communicable Diseases Act. ”

If we now wanted to work for the inclusion of audiences in sports audiences, how would that be possible?

“It would require an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, at least for areas that are in an acceleration and spread phase. It must be remembered that restaurants have their own legislation and are not regulated by infectious diseases. The latest STM guidelines for areas have allowed very large auditoriums for basic areas if auditorium block solutions can be found. ”

The Infectious Diseases Act can be changed quickly. It was seen when the Infectious Diseases Act was amended to allow municipalities and regional government agencies to close gyms.

Helsinki and the Uusimaa Hospital District is still firmly in the spread of the epidemic, with a fourteen-day incidence rate of 85.2 on Friday.

“If the area is in an acceleration or spreading phase, the situation is more difficult at the moment. The Government has submitted to Parliament an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act on 1.6. starting with an absolute requirement for a safety distance of two meters from the outside. “

Ranto states that the matter is, in a simplified manner, in the hands of regional government agencies within the framework of the Communicable Diseases Act.

Does OKM have the opportunity to influence the matter?

“OKM has had good cooperation with STM and the National Institute for Health and Welfare. Our role is to provide at most complementary guidance. Our and THL’s joint safety guidelines for events will be renewed in June. STM has the legislation and also the control power of the regional government agencies. ”

“The intention is to update the government-level action plan next week. The intention is to re-align some things. The basic situation will not change, as the decision-making power lies with the regions. “

Ranto wishes to point out that the disease situation is still high, although the number of infections has fallen. Ranto says the lifting of restrictions must be controlled.

“Now everything must be done so that more than 50 people can be held in the basic areas. In that, OKM was active, and we influenced STM. If all goes well and the disease situation develops favorably, then week by week or every couple of weeks there will be more flexible decisions and recommendations. If the situation gets worse, then more flexible recommendations will slow down. ”

When can an audience be taken to matches in the Helsinki metropolitan area, for example?

“It would require that baseline figures be reached in the Helsinki metropolitan area, meaning that the incidence rate should be below 25. There may be newer guidance in a couple of weeks. I can’t comment further. ”

“The bottom line is that all areas are basic areas. Then even big leaps in liberalization would be possible. ”