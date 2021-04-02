Restrictions Experts consulted by Parliament wondered: Why did the government not consider alternatives to movement restrictions more widely?

Experts agreed that the current measures are not enough to push down the disease situation.

Government the proposal did not comprehensively consider less fundamental alternatives to restrictions on movement, and restrictions on movement would also have hit where there are not so many infections. Among other things, this is what the experts said in their statements to the parliamentary committees.

However, those who commented on the corona pandemic in their statements were of the opinion that contacts need to be reduced and that the current means are not enough to drive the disease down.

The government’s proposal to restrict movement was withdrawn from parliament earlier this week, as the Constitutional Committee considered it to contain a lot of constitutional problems. However, not all legal scholars consulted by the Committee on Constitutional Affairs agreed on how problematic the presentation was from a constitutional perspective. In Finland, however, the Constitutional Committee makes an assessment of the constitutionality of bills.

The law would have banned outdoor travel altogether, but could have been derogated from by a number of exceptions.

Constitutional law professor Tuomas Ojanen draws attention in its opinion to the fact that the proposal deals in a rather general way with regulatory options that would be less sensitive to fundamental and human rights than the proposed regulation.

“The need for such a review is compounded by the fact that the proposed regulation entails, in addition to freedom of movement, relatively significant interferences, either directly or at least indirectly, with a number of other fundamental and human rights,” he says.

These would be, for example, freedom of assembly and freedom of establishment.

Also professor of criminal law Sakari Melander is on the same lines as Ojanen.

“The main focus of the assessment is on options to remove existing restrictive measures and to continue existing restrictive measures. When it comes to such significant legislation that lacks fundamental rights, I do not think it is appropriate for the proposal not to thoroughly and comprehensively assess alternative ways to achieve the objectives set out in the proposal, ”he writes.

According to Melander, the proposal could have assessed, for example, the amendment of the Communicable Diseases Act. According to Melander, this would be justified, in particular, because the aim of the law is to intervene in wider encounters, such as parties held in private premises.

According to Melander, a more proportionate regulatory model could be night-time movement restrictions.

Professor of Constitutional Law Veli-Pekka Viljanen says that the problem with the constitutional necessity of the bill is that the restrictions will cover a large number of activities that are harmless to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, or at least marginal in their effects.

“This justifies, in my view, a reassessment of the focus of the bill so that it would primarily limit the participation of individuals in mass events or multi-person meetings. As such, the bill does not, in my view, fully meet the requirement of necessity, ”he says.

Measure was also seen as problematic from the point of view of the principle of legality in criminal law. At the heart of the principle is that the characteristics of the offense must be expressed with sufficient precision to predict whether an act or omission is punishable.

According to Melander, the proposed law does not fully meet the requirement of precision in all respects. According to Melander, the exception to restrictions on movement contains, in some respects, rules which are open to interpretation.

Melander criticizes, for example, the fact that no predictable meaning can be found for an established relationship.

“Furthermore, delimiting punishable behavior on the basis of the‘ establishedness ’of the relationship is, in my view, problematic,” he writes.

According to Melander, it is even likely that if the proposed law enters into force, there will be situations where the police and a person moving outside disagree on the necessity of movement. According to Melander, situations also came to light last spring, when Uusimaa was closed.

In his own statement, Ojanen believes that the problem of regulation would be reduced if the police monitored compliance with the ban primarily with advice, prompts and orders.

Helsinki and Uusimaa Chief Physician of the Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi and chief physician of infectious diseases Asko Järvinen state in the Hus statement that the restrictive measures in force and the measures for enhanced infection control have not been able to prevent the spread of the variant virus.

“The increase in infection rates has led to an increase in the number of patients treated in Hus specialty care, and in recent weeks more covid-19 patients have been treated simultaneously in Hus hospitals than at any time during the epidemic,” the statement said.

The number of patients in hospital has been around 100 in Hus in recent weeks. Of these, approximately 25–30 patients have been in intensive care at the same time, in addition to which eight patients have been transferred from Hus to other hospitals for intensive care.

According to the statement, coronary patients have taken out about half of the intensive care facilities used by Hus and about 44 percent of all intensive care facilities.

According to Hus, the increase in the number of coronary patients in intensive care to more than 30 patients will lead to sharp cuts in demanding healthcare.

“In that case, about 15 operating theaters will have to be closed in order to get nurses capable of intensive care for patient care. This would have a direct impact on the treatment of patients with other serious illnesses, ”the statement says.