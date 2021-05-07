The Balearic government gave some cheer to the hard-hit bar and restaurant trade this morning.

Starting shortly bars and restaurants will be able to open all day on their terrazes (Sunday to Thursday) but they will have to close at 5p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In seven days terrazes will be able to open all day until 10.30pm including weekends.

In 15 days bars and restaurants will be able to open their interiors with a capacity of 50 percent.