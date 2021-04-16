The news restrictions that govern from zero hour this Friday cover the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the City, which despite not agreeing with some of the measures, such as the one that prohibits circulation between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., will abide by the provisions of the national government.

On Thursday at noon, at a press conference, the City’s Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, expressed his dissatisfaction with the measures announced by Alberto Fernández without prior consultation with other districts. .

This time, the announcements broke the logic maintained since March 20. In all this time, and even despite certain disagreements, the measures came after meetings and decisions more or less consensual. .

The main focus of conflict is the interruption of face-to-face classes. The Buenos Aires Executive said on Thursday afternoon that they would wait for the publication of the national decree to go to court and file an appeal, in order to keep schools open in the City. .

Bars and restaurants in the City will have to respect the limits to night-time traffic, between 8 pm and 6 am. Photo: Germán García Adrasti

Regarding the rest of the restrictions, from the City they assured that they will be respected.

Circulation

Between 20 and 6 in the morning circulation will be restricted. Only those who have permissions such as essential to go to work or return home.

Controls within the City will be in charge of the Buenos Aires police. The Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, affirmed that they will be deployed in the AMBA 8,500 members of the federal forces. In the afternoon it transpired that the majority will be at the access and exit controls of the Capital.

“We totally reject the participation of the Army and federal forces in the streets of the City if this is not coordinated properly and adjusted to the laws in force, as we always did, ”warned Rodríguez Larreta regarding the President’s statements on Wednesday night, who assured that if necessary would use federal forces to enforce traffic restrictions throughout the metropolitan area..

Outdoor meetings in public spaces. They are still allowed but with limits in the groups. And the use of face masks is still mandatory. Photo: Germán García Adrasti

Bars and restaurants

From this Friday the closing time is modified, which until now is at 23, with the possibility of those who are already in the premises to stay until 24.

From now on they must end their activity at 19, with which they almost miss their dinner shift. After that time, they will be able to continue working in delivery and take away mode. In addition, in the national provision it was added that the gastronomic will be able to attend “only in open-air spaces.”

Therefore, from the sector they warned that the new measures will cause more business closures, who were trying to bounce back from the months of total closure last year.

Shops

The new measures set the business hours of businesses closing at 19, to make room for the return of the workers. The City, last week, had set the opening hours from 10, with the aim of reducing traffic during rush hour and thus avoiding crowds in public transport.

Recreational activities

The recreational, social, cultural, sports and religious activities in closed places they are also suspended for the next 15 days. This involves theaters, cinemas, musical shows, and religious celebrations. Also to the practice of group sports indoors.

Gyms

Will remain open, according to sources in the sector. And they assured that they do not classify as “social, cultural, recreational or sports activity”. Therefore, and while the presidential decree does not make specific specifications, they will keep working.

outdoor sports

In the decree, no mention was made of the practice of outdoor sports on parks and squares. For this reason, activities such as those of the runners, although they will have to maintain the limit imposed for social gatherings in the open air.

Social gatherings

In closed places they had already been suspended in the announcements of restrictions that were made last week. Meetings in private homes were suspended and they were only enabled in public spaces.

Shoppings

Although they were not included in the announcement that the President made on Wednesday night, on Thursday morning it was Alberto Fernández himself who clarified, in a radio report, that shopping malls in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires must also remain closed for the next 15 days.

Parking lot

The decision of free parking in the City so that all those who must move can use the car and avoid using public transport, which is specially designed for essential workers, as also ordered by the national government.

SC