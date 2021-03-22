Restrictions Continuing the closure of restaurants is a better option for the industry than the post-closure restrictions planned by the government, says Mara’s CEO

“This is not a good option, but if the goal is to be able to open on commercially reasonable terms after three weeks, it would be in the interests of companies and employees in the field,” says Timo Lappi, CEO of Mara.

Government presentation continue to close restaurants another three-week period was expected due to the poor corona situation, says Mara, CEO of the tourism and restaurant industry Timo Lappi.

Infections have not yet started to decline significantly, and the government has recently discussed restrictions on movement.

According to Lapland, extending the closure is a better option for the industry than allowing restaurants to be open with strict restrictions that would make it unprofitable to open them.

The government has planned that after the closure, restaurants would get open their doors in a limited way so that, for example, in alcohol-intensive restaurants, customers should be only a third of normal and in other restaurants half. The dispensation would end at 5 pm, and the doors should close at 6 pm. The proposal is currently before Parliament.

“Under these conditions, it would be very difficult to achieve profitable business,” says Lapland.

Bridge at present, many provinces are urged to avoid contacts and stay telecommuting, which would make customers weak anyway.

Timo Lappi, Managing Director of the Finnish Tourism and Restaurant Services Association (MaRa), in Helsinki on 12 January.­

The Mara is disappointed that the recent decision does not allow the terraces to be kept open. According to Lapland, it would have been easier in ski resorts if takeaway food could be eaten outdoors on the restaurant terrace, where the risks of getting the virus are lower than indoors.

New three week period lasts until April 18. The block applies to those provinces that are in the spreading and accelerating phase, ie all but North Karelia, Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and North Savo. The situation in Southern Ostrobothnia will be reviewed on Tuesday before the final decision.

Lapland appeals to both the government and landlords to support restaurants. The government has promised that the state will reimburse the costs of closing the restaurants. According to the latest proposal, the state would reimburse employees’ wages in full, but other expenses by only 70 percent.

“The continuation of the embargo is a drastic move, so the state should replace everything in full. I also strongly appeal to the landlords to accept the rents. ”

Restaurants may continue to sell takeaway food, but according to Lapland, the problem is that sales through courier companies can be unprofitable. The terms of the companies ’contracts require restaurants to sell food delivered home at the same price as on site. However, the restaurant has to pay a commission to the sending companies, which must not be added to the price of the food.

“At worst, this commission is up to 30 percent of the price of food. If there is a dose of 10 euros, if you sell directly from the restaurant, you get ten, but through the sending company 7 euros, and it is unprofitable. ”

Lapland emphasizes that sending companies are, of course, free to determine the size of the commission, but it is not fair for them to force restaurants to sell food at a loss on contractual terms.

“However, many sell takeaway food because they would even get money to pay bills that fall on top and, for some employees, few working hours.”