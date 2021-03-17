Restrictions Constitutional Committee Häkkänen: Restrictions must first introduce lighter measures

For example, statutory strict border control procedures and statutory stricter masking procedures would be these lighter series of measures, according to Häkkänen.

Constitution from this point of view, it is important that, before human rights are restricted by a drastic measure such as restrictions on movement, lighter measures are first introduced. That is what the Vice-Chair of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs says Antti Häkkänen (kok).

“The situation is quite serious in Finland. All hard means must be introduced, but these must, of course, be assessed in such a way that they form a logical whole and that lighter means are first introduced. ”

For example, according to Häkkänen, statutory strict border control procedures and stricter statutory masking procedures are a lighter series of measures.

“If drastic measures, such as strong restrictions on outdoor movement, are used, there must be a very precise regional justification as to why they are necessary,” he says.

Restrictive measures is already in force. Restaurants, among others, have been closed for more than a week in much of the country. In addition, high school students, vocational school students and high school students have been in distance education since last week.

Extensive mandatory corona tests are being introduced. The regional government agencies announced that they had changed their interpretation on Monday, and the regional government agency of Southern Finland said on Wednesday that it would prescribe those from high-risk countries for the corona test.

The government has previously said it is also preparing restrictions on movement. Government met on Wednesday night to negotiate them.