Restrictions Coalition Orphan on possible restrictions on movement: “Feels oversized and very difficult to implement”

Opposition party Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo criticizes the government for not involving the opposition more closely in the preparation of possible restrictions on movement.

“The opposition has been completely sidelined from this. We have no information about the preparation, ”he tells HS.

“Restrictions on movement deal with such significant restrictions on individual freedoms that I wonder little that these will not be done together in a parliamentary way. However, this is a common thing. ”

HS said on Sunday that the government would introduce a separate law early this week that would provide for restrictions on movement and mask coercion to curb coronavirus infections.

The decision to send a law to Parliament requires a decision by the General Assembly of the Council of State, before which it must be reviewed by the Chancellor of Justice.

The next time the government is scheduled to meet on Monday or no later than Tuesday is to get a separate law in parliament as soon as possible.

The government might convene parliamentary groups before the proposal.

According to Orpo, no such invitation has been heard so far.

Orphan considered good if mask compulsion is provided. The Coalition Party has been in favor of this for a long time, he recalls. Instead, he is very skeptical about restrictions on movement.

“I would find it really problematic how they are monitored. Then the police stop and interview that what thing are you on the move? I see it as problematic, ”says Orpo.

He estimates that with existing tools, contacts can be limited relatively well. In addition, the requirement for a negative test certificate at the borders should be enforced first, Orpo says.

Much ultimately depends on the details of the movement restrictions.

“But it feels oversized and very difficult to implement.”

“Here I am today, when viewed from the window, gone out and visited kaupassakin, then yes, very few people were on the move yhtikäs anywhere. A curfew would seem to be overwhelming, ”says Orpo from Turku.

It is known that the law would enter into force in the first phase in the Helsinki metropolitan area and also in Turku, where the coronavirus epidemic is at its worst.

HS data according to the governing parties are not yet fully unanimous on all the details of the restrictions.

The HS has previously reported what kind of restrictions on movements have been outlined in the Government. However, these may still change.

