Restrictions “Clearer information is needed,” says Aleksi Salminen, Red’s director – Closures will also hit shopping centers

Under the restrictions, private and public actors have a duty to organize facilities so that people can avoid close contact with each other.

Shopping malls the living quarters will be closed under the Communicable Diseases Act from next Monday in the metropolitan area.

Instead, access to shopping centers’ business premises and the provision of services may remain open.

“My first reaction was that clearer information was needed. There are still a lot of question marks in the air, which is changing now. After all, such measures have been in force in shopping centers for many months, ”says the director of the Red shopping center in Helsinki’s Kalasatama. Aleksi Salminen.

Within the limits of the new Infection Act, other closure measures will also be implemented in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area from Monday. These include gyms, swimming pools and indoor playgrounds.

Read more: The strongest possible closure measures for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area from next Monday: gyms will be closed, contact teaching for secondary school students will be canceled

Salminen says that the tenants of the shopping center have been informed about the decisions of the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) regarding the number of people and the organization of the premises in order to avoid close contacts. Each tenant draws up a solution plan for their operations.

Under the restrictions, private and public actors have a duty to organize facilities so that people can avoid close contact with each other. This can be done through restrictions on the number of customers, customer location or space arrangements, or otherwise.

“After all, the common areas and the seating area have been closed for more than three months and the guard has been instructed to ensure that no people gather on the premises.”

According to Salminen, a corona group consisting of various service providers in the shopping center went through all the practices on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure that all restrictions were implemented. Early in the year, hand disinfection points and trash cans for face masks were added to Red.

“We try to find solutions with tenants so that people have the opportunity to continue doing business. Then, when there is a clearer message about what is happening with restaurants, for example, it is also possible to have a clearer discussion with tenants about how to act. ”

A large number of Red’s restaurants have developed their service so that they are able to do some kind of business with takeaway food.

“It scares me myself if restaurant restrictions continue well into spring after March. Then a lot of help is needed from non-landlords as well, ”says Salminen.

Shopping center Tripla in Pasila, Helsinki.­

Also Director of Tripla Shopping Center in Pasila, Helsinki Kati Kivimäki recalls that huge things have been done for security for a year now.

“Now we have gone through all the security measures once again. Everything is done and a little extra is what this situation requires. ”

In Triple, for example, a few more corridors were closed on Thursday, which do not prevent access to the shops.

“It’s wild that we’re in a situation like this again, but together we have to act responsibly now to get over the whole situation. There were preparations for this. ”

According to Kivimäki, quite a few tenants are still waiting for what the restrictions mean in practice. For example, restaurants will be more directly affected by restrictions than others.

“Let’s then go together to resolve the situation with the tenants when we know what action is required of the tenants.”