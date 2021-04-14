Hitting the curve with a hammer. It is the figure that some epidemiologists use to graph the effect that a very strict quarantine for two weeks could have on the trend of coronavirus infections. They told the highest government officials and conveyed to them the decision to move forward with a measure they consider necessary and urgent. More than them, one should say “to him”.

“Here the decision is Alberto. Pure from him. Everyone agrees that everything must be closed, two or three weeks, but it is very complex in a country with 42% poverty and 40% informal work, “sums up an official who participates in the meetings where these issues are discussed.

Vaccination for people over 75 years old in La Rural. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Health specialists warn in particular about three variables that are in red and could be darkened even more towards the weekend. One is the vaccines. “Córdoba and Santa Fe have already warned that they do not have more doses, and the City will run out in a few days,” cites an advisor as an example.

The other issue is contagions. The curve to be hammered into. “What if by the weekend you approach 30,000 cases a day?“A source of Kirchnerism from Bonare is alarmed. And immediately adds another question / alert:” Today the photo is the tails of the swabs. And if we go to the queue to get beds? “The occupation of intensive care is the third data that worries.

Another official of the Province shows a table with municipal data from therapy bed occupancy. Exaltación de la Cruz appears with “100%” occupancy; Berisso, Berazategui and Malvinas, between 90% and 93%. Marcos Paz and San Isidro, above 80%.

The head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich, warned about the occupation of therapy beds for the affiliates. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

In the Buenos Aires Government, where the harshest and most alert speech comes from, they take for granted that sooner rather than later, new restrictions will have to be announced. “We understand that it will be with economic measures,” adds a provincial source, when Clarion It consults it on the impact on sectors that have already been hit hard, such as commerce.

There is an issue that is of particular concern to all administrations and that is the eventual level of compliance with another harsh quarantine. A consulting firm that works almost exclusively for Cristina and Máximo Kirchner warned them about one piece of information: about a third of the population is unwilling to comply with more restrictions under no circumstance. How would you act in the face of a civil rebellion, even if it is peaceful?

Even with this context, the former president is in favor of a strict closure. Around him there is a column / letter from Jorge Giles, “a militant, national and popular journalist”, as he defines himself in his Twitter profile, which he illustrates with a photo with Nestor Kirchner. It is titled, in capital letters: CLOSE NOW PRESIDENT. Is it what I ask (or would I ask) the vice from Alberto Fernández?

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán, and Vice Nicolás Kreplak, during a press conference this Tuesday.

More officially, the head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich, tweeted last Saturday: “My medical secretary just called me to inform me that there are no COVID therapy beds for PAMI members in CABA and we are close to 100% occupancy of beds in therapy at AMBA “. Those who know the operation of the most closed circle of Kirchnerism, assure that the official would not post like this “without the permission of Máximo”.

“It is better to close now and pay the cost than to continue stretching,” adds another leader of the national government. As counted Clarion, and at some point as with the issue of the lack of vaccines, now that the situation has become thick, Rosada wants to share the cost with the governors.

In the Province they are publicly willing to greater restrictions. And the city? Although they maintain their opening speech, a senior official admits that “if (the contagion curve) continues to grow, we will have to accept more restrictive measures Unfortunately”.

– And will it be in consensus with the Province and the Nation?Clarín asks.

– Difficult, but let’s try it.

The relationship between the two administrations is not good. Although there was never any political or style harmony, at the start of the pandemic there was consensus to act with AMBA logic. For the last announcements, the crossovers in the media were already in the light of day and any idea of ​​a joint photo is over.

Both (also Nation) know anyway that there cannot (or should not) be large differences in measurements for how the two districts work and complement each other. Thousands of Buenos Aires work and are even cared for in the City. They could also cross over for fun if one person’s schedule is more lax than the other’s and bye bubble.

They are decisive days / hours.

Look also

