The governor of La Pampa, Sergio Ziliotto, applied lighter hourly restrictions than President Alberto Fernández and will keep the schools open, but he fired at the opposition, which precisely demands for face-to-face classes: “They use death for the political campaign”, accused them.

Ziliotto -in a press conference- revealed the growth of infections in the last two weeks in the province: with 234 positives added on Wednesday, infections grew 160% in that period.

Health Minister Mario Kohan turned on warning lights and said that “if we continue like this in 12 or 28 days we will reach 100% of intensive care beds occupied.” There are currently 14 ICU beds used.

The Pampean governor announced that the commercial activity will take place from 7 to 23 hours (currently it is from 7 to 1 in the morning) and the restriction of circulation between 0 and 6 in the morning.

In addition, La Pampa did not join in the closure of the schools that President Fernández imposed on the AMBA.

But when asked about the unhappy phrase of the national president (“the health system was relaxed”), Ziliotto unleashed a barrage of criticism against the opposition.

After playing the President, pointing out that he was referring to the health “business system”, Ziliotto said that “we know the rules of the game, but there is a misrepresentationOne cannot be thinking that they use everything for a campaign of revulsion and destabilization, a campaign to which some members of the opposition join, putting death as the main campaign tool, “he accused.

“They have no rush to use death for the electoral campaign. They have celebrated in the television studios the growth of the cases, they want the President to do badly even if the people do badly in order to have one more vote, “said the Pampean governor.