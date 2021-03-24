Restrictions Buying alcohol would be a reason to move, barber or casual relationship not: Such things during restrictions should be done

HS collected answers to some questions from the presentation. The information is from a draft that may still change before it enters into force.

At least a preliminary response was received on Wednesday when the Prime Minister's Office published a preliminary draft of the articles that would enforce the restrictions. HS collected answers to some questions from the presentation. The information is from a draft that may still change before it enters into force.

What is changing compared to the current one? Many things. The current restrictions imposed on the coronavirus largely tell what is forbidden. In movement restrictions, the principle changes. Now all leaving your own yard would be forbidden unless the reason for the movement is specifically allowed.

Should I still go shopping freely? You shouldn’t. The draft lists separately the needs for which the trade should be started. In the first place, the proposal allows the purchase of foodstuffs and products “which are regularly sold in grocery stores, pharmacies, petrol stations and kiosks”. Alcoholic beverages are by nature foods, as are food supplements.

In addition, the draft allows for the acquisition of “supplies necessary for personal life”. According to the proposal, these should be, for example, related to the replacement of something necessary and should be those whose acquisition cannot be postponed. So shopping for clothes, visiting a record store, or acquiring new consumer electronics might not qualify.

However, it is possible to pick up parcels from parcel machines, for example, as well as visiting a pharmacy. You could also go to the bank.

Can I go to the barber shop? The draft does not list hairdressers or other similar services in the list of permitted activities. Instead, it states the following about the economic impact of the restrictions:

Can I go to work? The draft strictly directs to teleworking, if at all possible. According to it, mobility on the basis of work may be necessary “if, for example, work tasks cannot be performed remotely”. You should still be able to start your own business.

Can I go to school or study? According to the situation. According to the draft, the right to move to study depends in particular on whether teaching is provided at a distance or in close proximity. The proposal includes room for maneuver, for example, in situations where vocational training cannot be arranged remotely. It would also be possible to take entrance exams or matriculation exams.

Can relatives or friends be seen inside? Mostly not. The draft seeks to prevent, for example, various home visits and celebrations. It specifically mentions “villages and visits, day and evening parties, and various home parties”.

However, there are exceptions. The draft, for example, allows for the care of a sick close relative or otherwise close person. Grandparents could also take care of their grandchildren – this performance allows separately. Also, many other weighty personal circumstances such as a nearby funeral or a child’s visitation would be a reason to move.

What about the outdoors? Yes, but to a limited extent. Everyone would be allowed to go “for recreation or fitness” with members of the same household or with no more than two outsiders. Going out with a pet is also a reason to move.

Can I meet a social partner? Yes you can. Admittedly, the draft seeks to limit appointments according to the duration or quality of the relationship. According to the text of the presentation, “persons in an established relationship who do not live in the same household” could move to meet each other. The presentation does not specify what kind of relationship meets the definition of “establishedness”.

Can I go to a cottage or holiday elsewhere in Finland? The draft allows for the movement of a holiday home that is self-owned or permanently in control. The proposal clarifies that permanent control means, for example, a “long-term” lease agreement or a cottage of a close relative. It is not clear from the proposal whether, for example, holiday homes rented for a week are such. On Wednesday, HS did not reach out to the officials appointed by the Prime Minister’s Office in its bulletin to clarify the matter.

Should the purpose of the movement be presented in writing? The draft states that when moving outdoors, “an explanation of the destination and purpose of the movement” and the grounds for exemption should be included. However, the information could be given to the police “either orally or in writing”. According to the draft, the report could also be displayed electronically, for example on a mobile phone screen.