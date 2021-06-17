Restrictions Business trips to Finland are allowed by all means of transport from Monday – Ministry of the Interior’s press conference continues

Leisure tourists who have a full corona vaccination series or who have suffered from a corona less than 6 months ago may also come to Finland from the EU and Schengen countries.

Business trips From the EU and other Schengen countries, Finland will be allowed to use all means of transport from Monday, the Ministry of the Interior announced on Thursday.

In addition, leisure tourists from the EU and Schengen countries who have a full corona vaccination series or who have suffered from a corona less than 6 months ago may also come to Finland.

The Ministry of the Interior will hold a press conference on the matter at 1.15 pm. HS shows the opportunity live.

Traveling The gap between Finland and Estonia has been rubbed.

The Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas recently appealed prominently to the Finnish government to open up shipping more widely.

The reason was that a large number of Estonians working in Finland have been in a difficult situation when they have not been able to see their families in the normal way.

Finland and internal border controls are currently in place for traffic between the Schengen countries and will be extended until 11 July.

Internal border traffic means traffic between Finland and other Schengen states.

Border control has been reintroduced at internal borders since March 2020 due to the coronavirus situation.

Correspondingly, border crossing points have been closed and traffic at the external borders has been restricted.

The goal of the government’s so-called exit strategy has been originallythat internal border controls could end during June.

Allowed traffic is currently only return traffic or crossing the border for necessary reasons.

Work-related travel is also permitted in air traffic between Finland and other EU or Schengen countries.

In contrast, in waterborne transport and at land borders, entry on the basis of employment is still limited to essential commuting.

This is exactly what has restricted traffic between Finland and Estonia, for example.

EUROPEAN UNION- and entry into Finland from outside the Schengen area is currently allowed if the resident arrives directly from Australia, South Korea, Israel, Singapore, New Zealand or Rwanda.

It is only possible to come to Finland or other EU and Schengen countries from other countries outside the Schengen area if there is a return or transit traffic at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

Other necessary traffic is also allowed.

However, everyone has the right to leave Finland, and Finnish citizens and permanent residents also have the right to always return to Finland.